news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Linuxiac ☛ Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 16 (Apr 14 – 20, 2025)
Catch up on the latest GNU/Linux news: Ubuntu 25.04, Fedora 42, Manjaro 25, LXQt 2.2, VirtualBox 7.1.8, TrueNAS 25.04, and more.
Audiocasts/Shows
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Distro Double Trouble | LINUX Unplugged 611
Fedora 42 and Ubuntu 25.04 are here—We break down what's new, what stands out, and what we love most about each release.
Applications
-
SANS ☛ Wireshark 4.4.6 Released, (Sun, Apr 20th)
Wireshark release 4.4.6 fixes 14 bugs.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
Welcome to this year's 16th issue of DistroWatch Weekly! This has been a busy week in the Linux community with new releases emerging from several popular distributions. Fedora, Ubuntu, Manjaro, TrueNAS, and Tails all published updates this week, along with a number of other distributions. We share details on these new versions below and list the torrents we are seeding in support of these releases. To begin our newsletter this week we focus on Fedora 42 and its newly elevated KDE flavour which is now presented as a main edition alongside the GNOME-powered Workstation edition. Jesse Smith takes Fedora 42 for a spin and reports on his findings in our Feature Story. In our News section we share updates from the Nitrux project as the distribution replaces some of its package management tools. We also talk about Fedora's plans to bring reproducible builds to almost all of the distribution's packages. Plus we share news about PINE64's open hardware, some of which runs custom builds of Debian. Then, in our Questions and Answers section, we talk about why strange characters sometimes show up in the Vim text editor and how to fix this problem. There are a lot of text editors in the Linux ecosystem and, in this week's Opinion Poll, we ask which one is your favourite. We wish you all a wonderful week and happy reading!
BSD
-
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2025/04/20
I have definite link overflow – I will start next week’s post now. Vim essence. “…when you blog, your words are not a vote for the values of someone else’s platform.” Why I keep doing this. ‘vibecoded’ saas are a privacy nightmare. (via) dated carbon. Who Uses To-Do Lists?
Arch Family
-
Joel Chrono ☛ I use Arch, btw
I finally decided to give Arch Linux a try, and to get rid of my Windows partition once and for all. So far so good!
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Kevin Fenzi: Later April infra bits 2025
Another busy week gone by, and I'm a day late with this blog post, but still trying to keep up with it. :)
