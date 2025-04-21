GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Welcome to this year's 16th issue of DistroWatch Weekly! This has been a busy week in the Linux community with new releases emerging from several popular distributions. Fedora, Ubuntu, Manjaro, TrueNAS, and Tails all published updates this week, along with a number of other distributions. We share details on these new versions below and list the torrents we are seeding in support of these releases. To begin our newsletter this week we focus on Fedora 42 and its newly elevated KDE flavour which is now presented as a main edition alongside the GNOME-powered Workstation edition. Jesse Smith takes Fedora 42 for a spin and reports on his findings in our Feature Story. In our News section we share updates from the Nitrux project as the distribution replaces some of its package management tools. We also talk about Fedora's plans to bring reproducible builds to almost all of the distribution's packages. Plus we share news about PINE64's open hardware, some of which runs custom builds of Debian. Then, in our Questions and Answers section, we talk about why strange characters sometimes show up in the Vim text editor and how to fix this problem. There are a lot of text editors in the Linux ecosystem and, in this week's Opinion Poll, we ask which one is your favourite. We wish you all a wonderful week and happy reading!