Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Akademy 2025: Registration Now Open
Akademy 2025 will be a hybrid event held simultaneously in Berlin, Germany, and Online.
Hundreds of participants from the global KDE community, the wider free and open source software community, local organisations and software companies will gather at this year's Akademy 2025 conference. The event will take place in Berlin and Online from Saturday, 6th September to Thursday, 11th September.
KDE developers, artists, designers, translators, users, writers, sponsors and supporters
Wesley Moore ☛ Building a Website Fit for 1999
Over the last week I’ve had a lot of fun building a little retro-themed website that I’m hosting at home. Inspired by Ruben’s Retro Corner I’ve been meaning to do this for a while, and actually started on it in June last year. More recently Joel Humphries shared on The Sizzle forum that he’d built a little site that he was hosting at home on a Raspberry Pi. This reignited my interest in getting my own site up again. For the fun of it I decided to implement it in HTML4 and serve it over plain HTTP so that it would work on old computers.
Phil Eaton ☛ Transactions are a protocol
Transactions are not an intrinsic part of a storage system. Any storage system can be made transactional: Redis, S3, the filesystem, etc. Delta Lake and Orleans demonstrated techniques to make S3 (or cloud storage in general) transactional. Epoxy demonstrated techniques to make Redis (and any other system) transactional. And of course there's always good old Two-Phase Commit.
Martin Hähne ☛ How To Make Eleventy Understand Obsidian-style Wiki Links
I first thought I would need to write my own code to make eleventy understand what this means, but as it turns out there exists a plugin for Eleventy that does this already.
GNU ☛ gperf @ Savannah: GNU gperf 3.3 released
Download from https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gperf/gperf-3.3.tar.gz
- Speedup: gperf is now between 2x and 2.5x faster.
