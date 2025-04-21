And it wasn’t until I’d written several of these posts that I noticed the recurring theme of scale, that functional programming principles are best brought in to imperative languages at the medium scale rather than the micro scale. I find this insight to have been almost worth the writing on its own.

I arranged these points roughly in order from least offensive to most offensive, so it’s possible that you arrive here thinking I do not like functional programming. But consider how much I have drawn from it. This is a good thing. I like it.