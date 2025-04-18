news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ Jlink integration with OpenShift tech preview release
We are pleased to announce the first technology preview release of the
jlinkintegration with Red Bait OpenShift for the Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI) and Red Hat build of OpenJDK containers. We first publicly previewed this technology in a presentation at FOSDEM 2024. We will provide a quick overview of it in this article. For a deeper dive, please refer to the FOSDEM slides and recording.
-
Red Hat ☛ How short-lived credentials in Quay improve security
The use of long-lived credentials, such as access keys, is a common method for accessing protected resources. However, they represent potential security concerns, especially once a compromise occurs. Assets that have become compromised can continue to be accessed indefinitely, and in many cases, without the owner's knowledge. As a result, many systems and frameworks now support the use of short-lived, or just-in-time (JIT), methods for accessing sensitive resources.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Ops Architect Report
Hello friends, I hope you are enjoying the latest release of Fedora GNU/Linux – 42, the answer to life, the universe and everything! Before I log off for a long weekend, I wanted to give a quick report on all the happenings around the Fedora Project in the last few weeks.
-
Tux Digital ☛ Fedora GNU/Linux 42 Is Out Now, and Yes… the Answer Is 42
Fedora 42 is officially here, and it’s a big one. From desktop changes to under-the-hood improvements, this release sets a new standard. In this video, we break down what makes Fedora 42 so important — and why it might be the most exciting Fedora release yet.