posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 06, 2026



Quoting: Phosh 0.52 GNOME-Based Mobile Shell Brings QR Codes for Wi-Fi Hotspots —

Phosh (short for Phone Shell), a graphical user interface designed specifically for Linux-based mobile devices built on GNOME technologies and uses Wayland as its display protocol, has just released version 0.52.

One of the most visible additions is support for scanning QR codes to connect to Wi-Fi hotspots. When enabling a hotspot, Phosh can now display a QR code that allows other devices to connect instantly without manually entering network credentials.