AMD Claims to be Releasing Details or Code for Linux and More

AMD has shared details regarding ROCm's latest update, version 7.2. The company has explained performance improvements and more.

Alongside new hardware launches of the Ryzen AI 400 series, Ryzen 9850X3D, and new Max+ SKUs, AMD at CES 2026 today has expanded ROCm support across Windows and Linux, boosting AI performance in Ryzen and Radeon platforms.

The announcement is a major update to its ROCm (Radeon Open Compute) software stack, the open-source alternative to Nvidia's CUDA, as the company today has debuted ROCm 7.2 with expanded platform support and significant performance gains, especially for AI workloads.