Security Patches for GNU/Linux, Security in General Abandoned (All About Back Doors Now)
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (tar), Debian (curl and gimp), Fedora (doctl, gitleaks, gnupg2, grpcurl, nginx, nginx-mod-brotli, nginx-mod-fancyindex, nginx-mod-headers-more, nginx-mod-modsecurity, nginx-mod-naxsi, nginx-mod-vts, and usd), Mageia (cups), Red Hat (container-tools:rhel8, go-toolset:rhel8, grafana, and skopeo), and SUSE (dirmngr, fluidsynth, gnu-recutils, libmatio-devel, python311-marshmallow, python312-Django6, rsync, and thunderbird).
-
The Strategist ☛ Entity resolution: the security technology you probably haven’t heard of
The concept is probably unfamiliar, but it underpins much of the world’s security—in telecommunications, banking and national security.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Time to restore America’s cyberspace security system
China’s campaign to break into our critical infrastructure and federal government networks is persistent and growing. Beijing is stealing information while also planting tools and maintaining access in key systems, giving it the option to pressure the United States in the future.