Devices With Linux and Open Hardware
-
ZDNet ☛ Linux at CES 2026: Tux is alive and well in IoT, cars, and AI
You'll have to search to find Linux on the show floors of CES 2026, but if you look hard enough, you will find it.
Canonical, Ubuntu Linux's parent company, is the most visible Linux and open-source business in Vegas. While neither Canonical nor anyone else is showing off a new Linux desktop, the company, in partnership with Nvidia, is demonstrating Ubuntu Linux running on the NVIDIA DGX Spark. This is a desktop supercomputer featuring an Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip with 128 GB of RAM and 4 TB of storage for $3,999. Now, this is my kind of desktop PC.
The Canonical team will be demoing this computer at Booth #10562 in the North Hall. The company will also demonstrate Ubuntu Core as a long‑term support layer for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. These devices range from industrial products, such as Bosch Rexroth's ctrlX AUTOMATION platform, medical diagnostic devices, like Grundium's Ocus scanners, and the Elementary live AI vision system for performing visual inspections.
-
CNX Software ☛ NVIDIA Jetson T4000 Edge Hey Hi (AI) embedded system offers 5GbE networking, four PoE camera ports, DIO, CAN Bus, and more
AAEON BOXER-8742AI is a fanless Edge Hey Hi (AI) embedded system powered by an NVIDIA Jetson T4000 that was unveiled along with the Jetson Thor T5000 module last August, but officially launched at CES 2026. The Jetson T4000 is a weaker variant, but it’s still extremely powerful with up to 1200 TFLOPS of Hey Hi (AI) computing power against 2070 TFLOPS for the T5000.
-
CNX Software ☛ Espressif Systems showcases ESP32-E22 Wi-Fi 6E SoC and ESP32-H21 BLE MCU for battery-powered devices
Espressif Systems is showcasing its products at CES 2026, including two interesting upcoming parts: the ESP32-E22 Wi-Fi 6E tri-band SoC and the ultra-low-power ESP32-H21 Bluetooth LE MCU for battery-powered devices. Espressif Systems has been teasing an upcoming Wi-Fi 6E SoC for several months, but so far, there have been very few details. Once tipped that the ESP32-E22 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E SoC was demonstrated at CES 2026, I headed over to X and noticed tks posted a few interesting photos from the exhibition.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ A research-led framework for teaching about models in AI and data science
The data paradigms framework helps educators distinguish ways of teaching about AI models and data science.
-
Jonathan Pallant ☛ JP's Website · 2026-01-06 · Sun made ATX UltraSPARC boards for OEMs...
Another one of those things happened just before Christmas. Someone sent me a message saying "hey, check this out!", with a link to a message on the debian-sparc mailing list:
"While having a clear out I have come across some old SPARK hardware and accessories. Is anyone interested in any of the following or knows communities / people who might be?"
Oh my. Well, how could you say no?
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ AAEON Reveals BOXER-8742AI Embedded AI Box PC Based on NVIDIA Jetson T4000
The BOXER-8742AI is based on the NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module, which combines a 12-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU with a Blackwell-architecture GPU featuring 1,536 CUDA cores and 64 fifth-generation Tensor Cores.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ ADLINK Express-PTL and COM-HPC-mPTL pair Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Arc Xe3 graphics
Both modules are based on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors featuring a hybrid CPU architecture with performance (P), efficiency (E), and low-power efficiency (LPE) cores, supporting up to 16 cores in total.