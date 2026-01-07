Devices With Linux and Open Hardware

You'll have to search to find Linux on the show floors of CES 2026, but if you look hard enough, you will find it.

Canonical, Ubuntu Linux's parent company, is the most visible Linux and open-source business in Vegas. While neither Canonical nor anyone else is showing off a new Linux desktop, the company, in partnership with Nvidia, is demonstrating Ubuntu Linux running on the NVIDIA DGX Spark. This is a desktop supercomputer featuring an Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip with 128 GB of RAM and 4 TB of storage for $3,999. Now, this is my kind of desktop PC.

The Canonical team will be demoing this computer at Booth #10562 in the North Hall. The company will also demonstrate Ubuntu Core as a long‑term support layer for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. These devices range from industrial products, such as Bosch Rexroth's ctrlX AUTOMATION platform, medical diagnostic devices, like Grundium's Ocus scanners, and the Elementary live AI vision system for performing visual inspections.