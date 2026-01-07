news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2026



Quoting: Kraft 2.0 Announcement | Dragotins Blog —

With the start of the new year, I am very happy to announce the release of version Kraft 2.0.0.

Kraft provides effective invoicing and document management for small businesses on Linux. Check the feature list.

This new version is a big step ahead for the project. It does not only deliver the outstanding ports to Qt6 and KDE Frameworks 6 and tons of modernizations and cleanups, but for the first time, it also does some significant changes in the underlying architecture and drops outdated technology.

Kraft now stores documents not longer in a relational database, but as XML documents in the filesystem. While separate files are more natural for documents anyway, this is paving the way to let Kraft integrate with private cloud infrastructures like OpenCloud or Nextcloud via sync. That is not only for backup- and web-app-purposes, but also for synced data that enables to run Kraft as distributed system. An example is if office staff works from different home offices. Expect this and related usecases to be supported in the near future of Kraft.