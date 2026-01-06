Back End/Databases: pgtwin as OCF Agent, Kubernetes v1.35, MySQL vs PostgreSQL Performance, and DuckDB Considered Harmful

Many production Kubernetes clusters blend on-demand (higher-SLA) and spot/preemptible (lower-SLA) nodes to optimize costs while maintaining reliability for critical workloads. Platform teams need a safe default that keeps most workloads away from risky capacity, while allowing specific workloads to opt-in with explicit thresholds like "I can tolerate nodes with failure probability up to 5%".

Today, Kubernetes taints and tolerations can match exact values or check for existence, but they can't compare numeric thresholds. You'd need to create discrete taint categories, use external admission controllers, or accept less-than-optimal placement decisions.