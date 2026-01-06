news

Phone Charging Speeds With Debian/Trixie « etbe - Russell Coker

One of the problems I encountered with the PinePhone Pro (PPP) when I tried using it as a daily driver [1] was the charge speed, both slow charging and a bad ratio of charge speed to discharge speed. I also tried using a One Plus 6 (OP6) which had a better charge speed and battery life but I never got VoLTE to work [2] and VoLTE is a requirement for use in Australia and an increasing number of other countries. In my tests with the Librem 5 from Purism I had similar issues with charge speed [3].

What I want to do is get an acceptable ratio of charge time to use time for a free software phone. I don’t necessarily object to a phone that can’t last an 8 hour day on a charge, but I can’t use a phone that needs to be on charge for 4 hours during the day. For this part I’m testing the charge speed and will test the discharge speed when I have solved some issues with excessive CPU use.

I tested with a cheap USB power monitoring device that is inline between the power cable and the phone. The device has no method of export so I just watched it and when the numbers fluctuated I tried to estimate the average. I only give the results to two significant digits which is about all the accuracy that is available, as I copied the numbers separately the V*A might not exactly equal the W. I idly considered rounding off Voltages to the nearest Volt and current to the half amp but the way the PC USB ports have voltage drop at higher currents is interesting.

This post should be useful for people who want to try out FOSS phones but don’t want to buy the range of phones and chargers that I have bought.