ThinkPads and Yogas With GNU/Linux Preloaded, Rave About Ventoy

I've kept a drawer full of USB sticks for several years. These drives have been the primary place I keep my OS installers. Some are for Windows, some for the numerous Linux distros that I use, and others for recovery tools. With them, I could always wipe a drive and start over whenever a new ISO dropped. I used Etcher and Rufus, but they involved a cycle of re‑flashing.

It was with Ventoy that I broke free from that cycle. Instead of turning a USB drive into a single-purpose installer, I was able to use USB drives as normal storage that also happened to boot operating systems. Now, with a single USB drive, I carry all my Windows and Linux installers. It's a clever way to repurpose an old USB drive.