news
today's howtos
-
How to Install Betterbird on FunOS
Betterbird is an advanced, feature-rich email client based on Mozilla Thunderbird. It offers many improvements over Thunderbird, including enhanced search capabilities, better message list handling, faster bug fixes, and additional user interface options. On FunOS, Betterbird can be installed easily using the official installer script provided by the Betterbird project.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Elasticsearch on Fedora 43
Elasticsearch has become the go-to solution for developers and organizations seeking powerful full-text search capabilities and real-time data analytics. This distributed search and analytics engine excels at handling massive volumes of structured and unstructured data, making it invaluable for log analysis, application monitoring, and building sophisticated search features.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Elasticsearch on Debian 13
Elasticsearch has become an essential tool for organizations seeking powerful search and analytics capabilities. This distributed search engine excels at handling large volumes of data with near real-time performance, making it ideal for log analysis, full-text search applications, and business intelligence solutions.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Taiga on Debian 13
Taiga stands out as a powerful open-source project management platform designed specifically for agile teams who need robust tools without recurring subscription costs. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing Taiga on Debian 13, transforming your server into a self-hosted project management powerhouse that rivals commercial solutions like Jira, Trello, and Asana.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Prometheus on Debian 13
Prometheus has become the go-to monitoring solution for modern infrastructure, offering powerful time-series data collection and alerting capabilities that system administrators rely on daily. This open-source monitoring system provides a multi-dimensional data model, flexible query language called PromQL, and seamless integration with visualization tools like Grafana.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Prometheus on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Monitoring your server infrastructure is no longer optional in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. Prometheus has emerged as one of the most powerful open-source monitoring and alerting platforms, trusted by enterprises and developers worldwide for collecting metrics, visualizing data, and maintaining system health.
-