Each of the steps above can imply a skip backwards to an earlier task, and emergencies can represent skips forwards. For the sake of the argument, it doesn't matter that our model is adequately detailed or just a rough estimation; we could go for more or less accurate (the “write tests” node could easily be expanded to fill a book), this is mostly for illustrative purposes.

Overall, in all versions, tasks aim to go as quickly as possible from beginning to end, with an acceptable degree of quality. In a mindset of accelerating development, we can therefore take a look at individual nodes (writing code, debugging, or reviewing code) for elements to speed up, or at overall workflows by influencing the cycles themselves.