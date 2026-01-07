news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Games
-
Gamer Network Limited ☛ Hytale will launch with native Linux support, though the Steam Deck is "not officially recommended"
Cubey sandbox crafter Hytale launches into early access next Tuesday, January 13th, after a dicey few months in which it was cancelled, bought out by the original developers, and revived like a majestic square-beaked phoenix. It’ll also have a native Linux version, allowing anyone fed up with Microsoft’s continued bullshit to play it on a system running something that isn’t an increasingly bloated or prematurely abandoned Windows.
There are caveats, mind. In a Xitter post announcing the Linux version, Hypixel co-founder and tech director Kevin Carstens – well spotted by Gaming on Linux – stresses that it’ll be an "experimental" endeavour, potentially susceptible to bugs specific to different distributions (sub-versions) of the open-source OS. And the Steam Deck, which runs the Linux-based SteamOS, is in a trickier position still. Carstens explains that limited testing on a docked Deck, with the handheld aided by a mouse and keyboard, suggests it can run local singleplayer fine, though it’s "not officially recommended" as a Hytale-playing device as the game currently lacks controller support.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: DEADLINE 2026-01-07: Fedora GNU/Linux 43 FESCo Elections
Voting is currently open for the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo). You have approximately 2 days and 9 hours remaining to participate.
DEADLINE: 2026-01-07 at 23:59:59 UTC
VOTE HERE: https://elections.fedoraproject.org/about/f43-fesco
Please ensure your ballot for the Fedora GNU/Linux 43 FESCo Elections is cast before the cutoff.
-
-
Debian Family
-
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: Debian welcomes Outreachy interns for December 2025-March 2026 round
Debian continues participating in Outreachy, and as you might have already noticed, Debian has selected two interns for the Outreachy December 2025 - March 2026 round.
-
Jonathan McDowell: Free Software Activities for 2025
Given we’ve entered a new year it’s time for my annual recap of my Free Software activities for the previous calendar year.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Canonical ☛ Meet Canonical at CES 2026: A trusted foundation for your device lifecycle
This year, the Canonical team will be at Booth #10562 in the North Hall, we will be demonstrating how Ubuntu Core, Ubuntu Pro for Devices, and our partner ecosystem help you accelerate development, ensure reliability, and simplify the lifecycle of your connected fleets.
-
Canonical ☛ Canonical announces Ubuntu support for the NVIDIA Rubin platform
Official Ubuntu support for the NVIDIA Rubin platform, including the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 rack-scale systems, announced at CES 2026 CES 2026, Las Vegas. – Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, is pleased to announce official support for the NVIDIA Rubin platform and the latest distributions of the new NVIDIA Nemotron 3 open models.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Hackaday ☛ Hands On With The Raspberry Pi Compute Module Zero
We are all familiar enough by now with the succession of boards that have come from Raspberry Pi in Cambridge over the years, and when a new one comes out we’ve got a pretty good idea what to expect. The “classic” Pi model B+ form factor has been copied widely by other manufacturers as has their current Compute Module. If you buy the real Raspberry Pi you know you’ll get a solid board with exceptionally good software support.
-
-