news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2026



Quoting: Why I use Qubes: 3 security reasons a normal Linux distro can’t match —

Because of its distinctiveness, Qubes is still a mystery to most Linux users. However, most are familiar with virtual machines (VMs), which are its primary defense mechanism. Qubes asks users to divide their lives into security domains; each domain is for specific tasks: work, banking, and general web browsing, for example. These boundaries have users perform riskier activities separate from more important ones, which limits the damage done when an attack occurs.

One of the unique features of Qubes is the disposable VM. This is a one-time-use domain that spins up a clean Linux system and disposes of it once it stops—wiping all changes to it, including any potential compromise. When using a standard SSD, these domains start up in 4–5 seconds, so they're fast. The typical use case is for riskier tasks, such as opening an untrusted PDF. It sounds clunky, but that's the value that Qubes brings: a collection of tools that makes such burdensome jobs much easier to endure.