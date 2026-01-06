news
Sydney Butler Turns His TV Into GNU/Linux PC
HowTo Geek ☛ I turned my TV into a Linux PC for $100, and I won't go back
People love to use single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi for niche projects like retro game emulation, building a custom NAS, or home automation.
However, you'll rarely hear about people using a Raspberry Pi as a normal desktop PC, but that's exactly what I needed—on my TV!
Why I want my TV to double as a Linux desktop
To understand why I needed my TV to do part-time work as a normal desktop PC, I have to give you some background on my work setup. As a full-time freelancer, I use a part of my home as dedicated office space. In fact, I use the entire upper floor of the two-story home we rent just for work purposes. Including a dedicated space to test VR software, an area for retro AV and gaming hardware, and a 3D printing room. Plus, lots, and lots, and lots, of equipment storage.
HowTo Geek ☛ You may not want to switch to Linux for these reasons
I can already hear the comment section gearing up for this one, but let's face facts—compared to Windows or macOS the chances that a Linux user will have to dip into the Terminal or spend time doing technical stuff that the average person just doesn't want to deal with is far higher. Windows and macOS do a more aggressive job of hiding the nuts and bolts from their users, and it's both a strength and a weakness of Linux in general that the inner workings are more exposed.