Sydney Butler Turns His TV Into GNU/Linux PC

People love to use single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi for niche projects like retro game emulation, building a custom NAS, or home automation.

However, you'll rarely hear about people using a Raspberry Pi as a normal desktop PC, but that's exactly what I needed—on my TV!

Why I want my TV to double as a Linux desktop

To understand why I needed my TV to do part-time work as a normal desktop PC, I have to give you some background on my work setup. As a full-time freelancer, I use a part of my home as dedicated office space. In fact, I use the entire upper floor of the two-story home we rent just for work purposes. Including a dedicated space to test VR software, an area for retro AV and gaming hardware, and a 3D printing room. Plus, lots, and lots, and lots, of equipment storage.