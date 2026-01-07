news
Ubuntu Leftovers and Proprietary Stuffing
It's FOSS ☛ Installing Microsoft's GitHub Desktop on Ubuntu GNU/Linux (Because I Like it)
GitHub Desktop is not officially available for Linux. But there are alternative ways to install Microsoft's GitHub Desktop fork on Ubuntu.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Ubuntu Got New “Official” Python PPA with Backports for LTS
For developers and those who need most recent or different but non-default Python versions, Ubuntu now has an “official” backport PPA for Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04, and Ubuntu 26.04 LTS. Ubuntu has Python pre-installed, but it won’t update the major version number.
Linuxiac ☛ Ubuntu Now Officially Supports NVIDIA Rubin Hey Hi (AI) Systems
NVIDIA Rubin Hey Hi (AI) platforms are now officially supported on Ubuntu, unifying CPU, GPU, and DPU components for scalable Hey Hi (AI) workloads.
Canonical ☛ Canonical announces Ubuntu support for the NVIDIA Rubin platform
NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 rack presents a scalable architecture for integrated AI compute, pairing the custom Arm-based Vera CPU with the Rubin GPU. In Ubuntu 26.04, Arm is a first-class citizen with x86 performance parity. Canonical is integrating critical upstream features including Nested Virtualization and MPAM (Memory System Resource Partitioning and Monitoring). These tools enable providers to partition memory bandwidth and cache at the hardware level, ensuring predictable performance for multi-tenant AI workloads. This infrastructure will be further reinforced with native Arm support in OpenStack Sunbeam and Apache Spark, allowing data engineers to run end-to-end pipelines on Arm-native silicon.