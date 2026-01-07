news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2026



Quoting: 2026 could be the year of the (KDE) Linux desktop —

It's high-time for a good Windows substitute to come along, and the default KDE Plasma desktop layout is traditional (compared to the likes of GNOME), not changing things too much from what you're probably used to in Windows 10. Still, Plasma looks modern and distinct, so the experience doesn't feel like a tired throwback or a cheap ripoff.

KDE is aware of the opportunity it has here, having embraced and extended the "End of 10" campaign in 2025. I'm looking forward to what kind of direct appeals to possible Windows migrants in 2026.