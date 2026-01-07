news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2026



Jellyfin Marks 7 Years With Major Desktop App Changes

Jellyfin, a free and open-source self-hosted media server that lets you organize, manage, and stream your own movies, TV shows, music, photos, and other media across devices, has published its January 2026 “State of the Fin” update, marking seven years since the project’s founding, with several important points.

One of the most significant topics is versioning. Following the release of Jellyfin 10.11, the team has begun internal discussions about revising its versioning scheme in a future major release. Among the ideas being explored is dropping the “10” series entirely, which would result in the next major release being labeled 12.0.