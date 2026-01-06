news
GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate Now Available for Testing with Rust Goodies
The GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate brings even more goodies, including a burn-based YOLOX inference element and a YOLOX tensor decoder written in Rust, an audio source separation element based on demuc written in Rust, and a new GIF decoder element written in Rust with looping support.
It also introduces a Rust-based icecastsink element with AAC support, support for gapless looping to the GstPlay element, a two-phase sinkpad switch now to avoid races when switching input pads, as well as a new event-types property to forward upstream events to the sink..