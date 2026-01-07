Security leftovers

Recently, a new "breed" of IP-based KVM devices has been released. In the past, IP-based KVM devices required dedicated "server-grade" hardware using IPMI. They often cost several $100 per server, and are only available for specific systems that support the respective add-on cards. These cards are usually used to provide "Lights Out" access to servers, allowing a complete reboot and interaction with the pre-boot environment via simple web-based tools. In some cases, these IPMI tools can also be used via various enterprise/data center management tools.