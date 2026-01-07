news
Security Leftovers
Security Week ☛ Kimwolf Android Botnet Grows Through Residential Proxy Networks
The 2-million-device-strong botnet allows monetization through DDoS attacks, app installs, and the selling of proxy bandwidth.
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ AI, Software Development, Security, Tips, and the Future (Part 2)
This is part 2 of a 2-part article where I’ll briefly discuss the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on software development.
Security Week ☛ CISA KEV Catalog Expanded 20% in 2025, Topping 1,480 Entries
With 24 new vulnerabilities known to be exploited by ransomware groups, the list now includes 1,484 software and hardware flaws.
Security Week ☛ Sedgwick Confirms Cyberattack on Government Subsidiary
Hackers have compromised a file transfer system at Sedgwick’s subsidiary that serves government agencies.
Security Week ☛ Brightspeed Investigating Cyberattack
The hacking group Crimson Collective has claimed the theft of personal information pertaining to over 1 million Brightspeed customers.
SANS ☛ Risks of OOB Access via IP KVM Devices, (Mon, Jan 5th)
Recently, a new "breed" of IP-based KVM devices has been released. In the past, IP-based KVM devices required dedicated "server-grade" hardware using IPMI. They often cost several $100 per server, and are only available for specific systems that support the respective add-on cards. These cards are usually used to provide "Lights Out" access to servers, allowing a complete reboot and interaction with the pre-boot environment via simple web-based tools. In some cases, these IPMI tools can also be used via various enterprise/data center management tools.