Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Brent Simmons ☛ NetNewsWire - Moving from Slack to Discourse
The switch to Discourse means conversations will be preserved and they will be able to benefit people for years to come. And we get to use an open web app that’s also open source. Which we like very much.
James G ☛ Designing an A-Z navigation web component
Artemis, the calm web reader I maintain, has an Authors page that lists all of the websites to which you are subscribed. The list is presented in alphabetical order, with a heading for each letter in the alphabet to aid in navigation. There is a search feature, too.
FSF / Software Freedom
FSF ☛ December GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali featuring sixteen new GNU releases: GnuPG, a2ps, and more!
Sixteen new GNU releases in the last month (as of December 31, 2025): [...]
