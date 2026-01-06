Free and Open Source Software

news
Not1MM - ham radio contest logger
Not1MM is an amateur radio contest logger for Linux. It uses Qt6.
idntag - identify and tag audio files
Idntag is a command-line tool that identifies artist and title of specified audio files and updates their ID3-tag meta-data with correct data, and renames the files on format Artist_Name-Track_Name.
This tool modifies and renames its input files. The quality of song identification is not perfect and may have some false detections. It is therefore recommended to first make a copy of the files to be identified, so there is a backup in case the results are not good.
PLINK - whole genome association analysis toolset
PLINK is a whole genome association analysis toolset, designed to perform a range of basic, large-scale analyses in a computationally efficient manner.
PLINK’s primary job is management and analysis of position-based SNP-like data for thousands of samples, and it is optimized for this setting.
eilmeldung - TUI RSS reader
eilmeldung is a TUI RSS reader based on the awesome news-flash library.
eilmeldung is German for breaking news.
Amiberry - optimized Amiga emulator
The core emulation comes from WinUAE, and even the main GUI is designed to look similar to that. It includes JIT support to get high-performance results on CPU-intensive emulated environments, like desktop applications. On top of that, there are some unique features developed specifically for Amiberry, such as the WHDLoad booter, support for RetroArch controller mapping, and several more.
Packet - terminal multiplexer and broadcast system
Packet is a professional terminal multiplexer and broadcast system designed specifically for network engineers and system administrators. It serves as a modern replacement for tools like SecureCRT or SuperPutty, with deep integration for GNS3 and EVE-NG.
RazTodo - CLI task manager
RazTodo is a lightweight, cross-platform CLI task manager powered by SQLite, offering fast, privacy-first todo management with minimal external dependencies.
oyo - step-through diff viewer
oyo extends traditional diffs with an optional step-through mode. Use it like a normal diff viewer with scrolling and hunk navigation, or step through changes one at a time and watch the code evolve. You can switch between both modes at any time.
