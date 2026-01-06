Idntag is a command-line tool that identifies artist and title of specified audio files and updates their ID3-tag meta-data with correct data, and renames the files on format Artist_Name-Track_Name.

This tool modifies and renames its input files. The quality of song identification is not perfect and may have some false detections. It is therefore recommended to first make a copy of the files to be identified, so there is a backup in case the results are not good.

This is free and open source software.