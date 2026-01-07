news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
GNU/Linux at 4% "Market Share" (Even According to Steam Survey)
Another milestone
Ahead of Mass Layoffs Microsoft Tries to Rebrand or Redefine XBox (Because the XBox is Tentatively Dead)
2026 will be the last year of XBox in all likelihood
Richard Stallman (RMS) Announces His Georgia Talk 2.5 Weeks in Advance
A lot earlier than usual
New
Gemini Links 06/01/2026: Collective Responsibility, Pico2DVI, and TV Detox
Links for the day
Microsoft Loves Freedom, Democracy... and Linux? No, Microsoft Laying Off Because "Microsoft Loves Linux" Was Failed Posturing, Its Former Staff Moves to GNU/Linux
"What are the running totals for IBM and Microsoft layoffs?"
Mozilla's Assisted Suicide, Assisted by GNOME
Firefox is meant to get better all the time, but instead it gets worse
Links 06/01/2026: Neglect of the Elderly, Abandonment of International Laws
Links for the day
Links 06/01/2026: More Reports Point to Mass Layoffs at Microsoft (Later This Month), Greenland/Denmark Cautions the Dictator Who Illegally Invaded Venezuela
Links for the day
Internet Policy/Net Reality: You Must Never Ever Rely on Google (no "S.E.O." Either)
Stack Overflow is dying
Dr. Andy Farnell on Technology That Harms People (and Lack of Regulation Which is Needed to Address This Problem)
Dr. Farnell's article is long but well worth reading
GNU/Linux Rising to 5% in Cameroon and It's Hardly the Exception
"AI" is just a smokescreen as losses pile up
Rumours: Microsoft to Lay Off 12,500-25,000 Workers Soon (Tentatively Wednesday, 15 Days From Now)
"Layoffs are coming third full week of Jan. Likely 21st but these things can move around a bit based on last minute developments."
EPO People Power - Part XXVI - European Media Has Become Part of the Problem
it is as clear as daylight that Cocainegate is real
IBM 2026 "Organizational Change/s" Means Layoffs Resume Soon, Some Claim "Forever Layoffs."
It's about "narrative control"
Microsoft Layoffs in January 2026
Get ready
Google Still Boosting Slopfarms
Slopfarms will probably all perish as soon as Google News quits sending them visitors
Links 06/01/2026: Cryptocurrency Scam Emails and Greenland's Fear of Getting 'Venezuelad'
Links for the day
Links 06/01/2026: DIY Projects and Inertial Music
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Monday, January 05, 2026
IRC logs for Monday, January 05, 2026
