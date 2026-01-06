I recently had to deal with GNU Emacs lsp-mode in a context where I cared a bit about its keybindings, and in the process of that ran across mention of what one could call its leader prefix, s-l. People who use GNU Emacs a lot will know what this specific 's-' notation means, but I'm not one of them, so it took me a bit of research to work it out. This is GNU Emacs' notation for 'Super', one of the theoretical extra key modifiers that you can have on keyboards.