Ghacks ☛ Six Practical Ways to Use lspci When Troubleshooting GNU/Linux Hardware
When hardware behaves oddly on a GNU/Linux system, the fastest answers are often already available from the terminal.
Lean Rada ☛ Implementing a Baybayin abugida input method on keyboard hardware
Baybayin is an ancient writing system in which a consonant-vowel syllable is written as one letter — it is an abugida. By default, letters have an inherent vowel which is /a/. To indicate a different vowel, a dot is added above or below the letter.
University of Toronto ☛ Some notes to myself on Super-based bindings in GNU Emacs
I recently had to deal with GNU Emacs lsp-mode in a context where I cared a bit about its keybindings, and in the process of that ran across mention of what one could call its leader prefix, s-l. People who use GNU Emacs a lot will know what this specific 's-' notation means, but I'm not one of them, so it took me a bit of research to work it out. This is GNU Emacs' notation for 'Super', one of the theoretical extra key modifiers that you can have on keyboards.
[Old] Vincent Bernat ☛ IPv6 route lookup on Linux
With its implementation of IPv6 routing tables using radix trees, Linux offers subpar performance (450 ns for a full view — 40,000 routes) compared to IPv4 (50 ns for a full view — 500,000 routes) but fair memory usage (20 MiB for a full view).
ID Root ☛ How To Install WireGuard on Fedora 43
Modern VPN technology has evolved significantly, and WireGuard stands at the forefront of this revolution. This next-generation VPN protocol offers blazing-fast speeds, robust security, and remarkable simplicity—qualities that traditional VPN solutions struggle to match.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache ActiveMQ on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Apache ActiveMQ stands as one of the most powerful and flexible open-source messaging brokers available today. Built on Java, this robust message-oriented middleware enables seamless communication between distributed applications, microservices, and enterprise systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Rocket.Chat on AlmaLinux 10
Rocket.Chat stands as one of the most robust open-source communication platforms available today, offering enterprise-grade messaging, video conferencing, and collaboration features. Installing this powerful self-hosted solution on AlmaLinux 10 provides organizations with complete control over their communication infrastructure while maintaining the highest security standards.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jellyfin on Fedora 43
Jellyfin has emerged as the leading free and open-source media server solution, offering complete control over your digital media library without subscription fees or privacy concerns. Unlike proprietary alternatives such as Plex or Emby, Jellyfin gives you full ownership of your streaming experience while supporting virtually every device and platform you can imagine.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pyenv on Fedora 43
Managing multiple Python versions on a single system can be challenging, especially when different projects require different Python releases. Pyenv solves this problem elegantly by allowing you to install, manage, and switch between multiple Python versions without affecting your system’s default installation.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Needrestart on Fedora
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Antigravity on Fedora
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Enable SSH on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Disable IPv6 on Ubuntu 26.04