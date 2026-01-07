Other Sites
Devuan 6.1 was released on the first day of the year as a small update to Devuan 6.0, which arrived in November 2025 based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series and powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series.
Featuring a 6061 aluminium chassis with a sand-blasted Pantone 433 finish, StarBook Horizon is powered by an Intel Alder Lake i3-N305 processor with 8 cores, 8 threads, 7W TDP, Intel UHD graphics, and 1.00 GHz clock speed, and features 32 GB 4800MT/s LPDDR5 onboard memory and 2TB Gen3 PCIe M2 2280 SSD storage.
The GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate brings even more goodies, including a burn-based YOLOX inference element and a YOLOX tensor decoder written in Rust, an audio source separation element based on demuc written in Rust, and a new GIF decoder element written in Rust with looping support.
The BOXER-8742AI is based on the NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module, which combines a 12-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU with a Blackwell-architecture GPU featuring 1,536 CUDA cores and 64 fifth-generation Tensor Cores.
Both modules are based on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors featuring a hybrid CPU architecture with performance (P), efficiency (E), and low-power efficiency (LPE) cores, supporting up to 16 cores in total.
The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.
- Plasma developers are starting to trickle back from their vacations
- New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
- NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
- Disable Lock Screen Media Controls in GNOME 49 (Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43)
- This tutorial shows how to disable the media controls in the lock screen of GNOME 49 desktop in Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43
- The Crazy Weather is Finished [original]
- We wonder how many birds will perish or die due to climate change
- Manjaro 26.0 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNOME 49
- Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 26.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update that introduces some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and open-source software.
- Xreal goes all-in with Android XR, announces deepened collaboration with Google
- Debian Urgently Seeks Volunteers After Data Protection Team Resigns
- Debian seeks contributors interested in privacy to restore its Data Protection Team after all members stepped back
- You’re sleeping on Linux Mint’s most powerful feature: Cinnamon’s built-in gestures
- Linux Mint is known for being intuitive and beginner-friendly
- Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Officially Nears End of Life
- Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) will reach end of life on January 15, 2026
- This is the tiniest Linux distro I've ever seen
- Linux has a reputation for reviving old hardware
- Why I use Qubes: 3 security reasons a normal Linux distro can’t match
- Qubes is still a mystery to most Linux users
- Jellyfin Marks 7 Years With Major Desktop App Changes
- Jellyfin confirms the new desktop app is now available on Flathub and Arch AUR for Linux users
- Linux players on Steam reached all-time high in December
- Valve has released the results of its Steam Hardware & Software Survey for December 2025
- 2026 could be the year of the (KDE) Linux desktop
- You hear declarations every year about the long-told "year of the Linux desktop" arriving this year
- Stick to the Science, the Facts, the Observable Reality [original]
- Science is at the heart of this site
- New Dell XPS 14 and 16 Announced, Ubuntu Version Coming This Year
- Dell has announced the return of its XPS laptop line at CES 2026
- The 6 Linux distros I expect to rule 2026 - and why
- Which Linux distributions will rise above the competition in 2026 to dethrone the old guard
- Kraft 2.0 Announcement
- I am very happy to announce the release of version Kraft 2.0.0
- Mageia: Happy New Year, 2026
- The Mageia team wishes the the whole community a happy 2026 filled with peace
- Immutable Distro Nitrux 5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, New Tools
- Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the general availability of Nitrux 5.1 as a new stable update to this immutable and systemd-free distribution featuring new and updated components.
- Firefox Becomes Slop, "Gnome Says No to [Slop] Extensions"
- Two articles from Linux Magazine
- First Look at Devuan GNU+Linux 6 “Excalibur” on Raspberry Pi 5
- The community behind the Devuan GNU+Linux project has published Raspberry Pi images of the latest release, Devuan 6.1 (codename Excalibur), so I took it for a test drive on my Raspberry Pi 5 to give you guys a first look at what Devuan can do on the tiny single-board computer.
- Sydney Butler Turns His TV Into GNU/Linux PC
- Here Is Why Gamers Are Switching To Linux Instead Of Windows In 2026
- tools like Valve's Proton have matured to the point where most Steam libraries can run smoothly, often with comparable or even superior performance
- I dumped Windows 11 for Linux, and you should too
- With the growing number of users jumping from Windows to Linux, I decided to fully take the plunge and dive deep into the Open Source ocean. A few months and several headaches later, it has proved to be the best computer-related decision I've made in over a decade (and perhaps in my entire life).
- Security Patches for GNU/Linux, Security in General Abandoned (All About Back Doors Now)
- Security leftovers
- StarBook Horizon Linux Laptop Now on Sale with 32GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, and Coreboot
- Linux hardware vendor StarLabs announced today that its StarBook Horizon Linux-powered laptop is now on sale as a 13-inch Coreboot notebook designed for privacy and as a daily driver.
- GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate Now Available for Testing with Rust Goodies
- The GStreamer project published today the first Release Candidate (RC) milestone of the upcoming GStreamer 1.28 stable series of this widely used open-source multimedia framework for handling audio and video streams.
- Android Leftovers
- This TCL NXTPAPER Android phone turns into an e-reader when your eyes need a break
- Phosh 0.52 GNOME-Based Mobile Shell Brings QR Codes for Wi-Fi Hotspots
- Phosh 0.52 introduces QR code sharing for Wi-Fi hotspots
- Open Source in 2026 Faces a Defining Moment
- Open-source software and Linux are no longer fringe technologies in 2026
- FreeBSD vs. Slackware: Which super stable OS is right for you?
- One is the world's oldest Linux distro
- This modern take on Xfce is the perfect distro for audio fans - here's why
- Building on an already established Linux distribution
- I spent a week with NixOS and it completely changed how I think about Linux
- I've used Linux for several years
- Parch – Persian Arch
- Parch Linux, which stands for Persian Arch
- In Africa's Second-Largest Nation, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), GNU/Linux Jumped to 4% This Year [original]
- We've been seeing a lot of the same in other African nations this year
- First Good News of 2026! COCOS 4 Game Engine Goes Open Source
- Previously proprietary, this game engine is now fully open source
- LXQt 2.3.0: Best New Features
- LXQt 2.3.0 brings improved Wayland support and few tweaks
- Phone Charging Speeds With Debian/Trixie
- What I want to do is get an acceptable ratio of charge time to use time for a free software phone
- Thinking About My Audience
- To my friends and family: Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) refers to software that anyone can freely use
- Original Stories, Engineering Work, and Bird Flocks [original]
- The birds are like pets for us
- GNU/Linux Measured as Exceeding 7% in Burkina Faso [original]
- Many old [sic] PCs will have GNU/Linux put on them
- GNU/Linux Grew in 2025, LLM Slop About GNU/Linux Gradually Died [original]
- That's a relief!
- GNU/Linux Rises to 6% in Fiji [original]
- Maybe there's just something wrong in Windows...
- postmarketOS 25.12 Linux Mobile OS Rolls Out Based on Alpine Linux 3.23
- postmarketOS 25.12 was released today as the latest version of this Linux-based operating system for mobile devices, bringing new features, support for new devices, and updated components.
- Android Leftovers
- I use MacroDroid to fix these 3 small Android annoyances automatically
- Two Linux Distributions I’m Watching Closely in 2026
- These two Linux distributions have not yet reached stability
- What Is Liquorix Kernel? Should You Use It?
- In this jargon buster, we explain what is Liquorix kernel
- openmediavault/OMV8 (Synchrony) released
- openmediavault release
- System76's Rust-based COSMIC desktop for Linux is here — and it's amazing
- Most of the Linux distros I usually recommend to people tend to either use GNOME or KDE. Those 2 dominate the space
- 7 things that must happen for Linux to overtake Windows in 2026
- Jokes about "the Year of the Linux Desktop" seem to have been around almost as long as Linux has
- Refine 0.7.0 added Hidden Break Reminder Options for GNOME
- Refine, the configuration tool for GNOME desktop
- Review: postmarketOS 25.06 and 25.12
- I was pleasantly surprised and impressed with how good the experience with postmarketOS running Phosh has become
- This Week in KDE Apps
- We kick off the year with everything that's new in the KDE App scene
- Forlinx Embedded introduces FET1126Bx-S industrial SoM for edge AI and vision
- On the software side, the FET1126Bx-S supports Linux 6.1
- New Year, New Reality: GNU/Linux Has Risen to Record High in New Zealand [original]
- GNU/Linux share nearly doubling in a year [...] Let's hope for more of the same until the end of this year
- PearlOS 13
- Release: Pearl Linux OS 13
- Gnoppix 26 - Merry Christmas - A Happy New Year from Gnoppix!
- "We are more than just an OS we are a movement"
- Parrot 7.0 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with KDE Plasma, RISC-V Support
- The developers behind the Debian-based ParrotOS ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution announced today the general availability of Parrot 7.0 (codename Echo) as a major update with a new base and new features.
- Besgnulinux JWM 3-2 Full, Simple and Core ready to use
- Besgnulinux JWM 3-2 version created three ISO images: full, simple and core, according to the different preferences of the users
- Linux 6.19-rc4
- The 6.19-rc4 kernel prepatch is out for testing.
