I spent a week with NixOS and it completely changed how I think about Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 06, 2026



I've used Linux for several years. My introduction was with Kali Linux, but it turned out not to be the ideal starting point, so I left the ecosystem for a few years. When I next tried, it was Zorin OS, one of the most beautiful Linux distributions. Ever since, I've used Fedora, Debian, Arch, Ubuntu, and Manjaro. Today, Linux Mint is my daily driver.

However, NixOS has become popular, especially for its declarative configuration model, which enables reproducible systems and atomic rollbacks. So for a whole week, I decided to try it out as my primary distro. If nothing else, it changed how I think about Linux.