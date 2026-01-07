news
I’m going to go ahead and admit it: I really have too many tray icons. You know the ones. They sit on your taskbar, perhaps doing something in the background or, at least, giving you fingertip access to some service. You’d think that creating a custom tray icon would be hard, but on Linux, it can be surprisingly simple. Part of the reason is that the Freedesktop people created standards, so you don’t typically have to worry about how it works on KDE vs. GNOME or any of the other desktop environments. That’s a big win.
With the right tools (also), I don't need to make this a pre-written shell script that runs on each machine; instead, I can do this centrally by hand every so often. On the one hand this isn't as good as automating it, but on the other hand every bit of locally built automation is another bit of automation we have to maintain ourselves. We mostly haven't had a problem with tracking TLS certificates, and we have other things to notice failures.
Modern terminal applications have revolutionized how developers and system administrators interact with GNU/Linux systems. Warp Terminal stands out as a cutting-edge solution that combines artificial intelligence capabilities with traditional command-line functionality, offering an enhanced user experience for AlmaLinux 10 users.
Container orchestration has become essential for modern application deployment and management. KubeSphere simplifies the complexity of Kubernetes by providing an intuitive, enterprise-grade platform that makes container management accessible to developers and system administrators alike. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing KubeSphere on Linux Mint 22, transforming your system into a powerful container orchestration platform.