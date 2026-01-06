original
Original Stories, Engineering Work, and Bird Flocks
We're having some bad weather here, just like a lot of northern Europe. But that's OK, it does not impact what we do indoors. Here's a quick roundup.
Original Stories
We've kept our promise for the new year. We still transition this site into a partly original (not just curated third-party links) and "exclusive content" platform/site. We have the time, capacity, and growing will.
Last week we saw record traffic in Gemini (as in Gemini Protocol).
Engineering Work
Yesterday we had a very brief outage/lapse (evening/nighttime). As of 9AM yesterday the webhost is back to tinkering with things, having maintained a strict engineering freeze for 2-3 weeks. If we have some technical issues (such as timeouts), then the cause might be upstream (cables, testing, changes at the back end, even updates/upgrades).
Hopefully we'll maintain 99.99% (or better) uptime. We has phenomenal uptime last year. The site and the Gemini capsule were fully accessible maybe 99.999% of the time.
Hi-Dee and the Friends
So the nocturnal bird has been back, visiting every night for 3 nights in a row. Now she ("Hi-Dee") brings some late-coming (late) birds with her, perhaps as it's about 5 degrees below zero and the animals are really desperate for food (it's hard to locate on a soil covered with snow/ice/sleet/frost).
The birds are like pets for us, but they are "free-range" and they're happier this way. They come back every day and roost here. They love sitting on the window panes, too. This way they see us. Sometimes they communicate. Wrens have arrived in greater numbers lately. Blackbirds too. █
