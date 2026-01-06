Dubbed “Anh-Linh”, Manjaro Linux 26.0 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and features the usual Xfce (flagship), GNOME, and KDE Plasma editions, which have been updated to the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 49, and KDE Plasma 6.5 releases.

The GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate brings even more goodies, including a burn-based YOLOX inference element and a YOLOX tensor decoder written in Rust, an audio source separation element based on demuc written in Rust, and a new GIF decoder element written in Rust with looping support.

The system uses an ESP32-S3 application processor to run user applications alongside the OpenThread stack. It integrates 16MB of flash and 8MB of PSRAM, and provides 2.4GHz Wi-Fi for IP backhaul connectivity.

The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.

Both modules are based on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors featuring a hybrid CPU architecture with performance (P), efficiency (E), and low-power efficiency (LPE) cores, supporting up to 16 cores in total.

The BOXER-8742AI is based on the NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module, which combines a 12-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU with a Blackwell-architecture GPU featuring 1,536 CUDA cores and 64 fifth-generation Tensor Cores.

Original Stories, Engineering Work, and Bird Flocks

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 06, 2026



We're having some bad weather here, just like a lot of northern Europe. But that's OK, it does not impact what we do indoors. Here's a quick roundup.

Original Stories

We've kept our promise for the new year. We still transition this site into a partly original (not just curated third-party links) and "exclusive content" platform/site. We have the time, capacity, and growing will.

Last week we saw record traffic in Gemini (as in Gemini Protocol).

Engineering Work

Yesterday we had a very brief outage/lapse (evening/nighttime). As of 9AM yesterday the webhost is back to tinkering with things, having maintained a strict engineering freeze for 2-3 weeks. If we have some technical issues (such as timeouts), then the cause might be upstream (cables, testing, changes at the back end, even updates/upgrades).

Hopefully we'll maintain 99.99% (or better) uptime. We has phenomenal uptime last year. The site and the Gemini capsule were fully accessible maybe 99.999% of the time.

Hi-Dee and the Friends

So the nocturnal bird has been back, visiting every night for 3 nights in a row. Now she ("Hi-Dee") brings some late-coming (late) birds with her, perhaps as it's about 5 degrees below zero and the animals are really desperate for food (it's hard to locate on a soil covered with snow/ice/sleet/frost).

The birds are like pets for us, but they are "free-range" and they're happier this way. They come back every day and roost here. They love sitting on the window panes, too. This way they see us. Sometimes they communicate. Wrens have arrived in greater numbers lately. Blackbirds too. █

Image source: Alms House Bird