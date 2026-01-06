news
First Look at Devuan GNU+Linux 6 “Excalibur” on Raspberry Pi 5
Devuan 6.1 was released on the first day of the year as a small update to Devuan 6.0, which arrived in November 2025 based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series and powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series.
The Raspberry Pi images are available for Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3, Raspberry Pi 4, and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers. But only recent versions of Devuan (e.g., Excalibur 6.0 and Daedalus 5.0) work on the later models, such as Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5.