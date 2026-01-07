news
Web Browsers/Clients: Curl, Search, and RSS
Daniel Stenberg ☛ 6,000 curl stickers
I am heading to FOSDEM again at the end of January. I go there every year and I have learned that there is a really sticker-happy audience there. The last few times I have been there, I have given away several thousands of curl stickers.
Boiling Steam ☛ We Now Have a Search Engine on Boiling Steam
As we are now running a static website, you may be wondering how this feature actually works. It’s not that complicated in terms of structure: [...]
Manuel Moreale ☛ Yearly reminder to use RSS
If instead you don’t know what RSS is, here’s a very brief explanation: RSS is a technology that allows you to create your own personal feed, using an RSS reader app, where content from different sources is aggregated and displayed—usually—in reverse chronological order.