Jan 06, 2026



Quoting: First Good News of 2026! COCOS 4 Game Engine Goes Open Source —

Just two months after that, SUD has now announced that COCOS 4 is available under the MIT license, with all commercial restrictions removed.

The engine and editor have been separated. Previously, Cocos Creator referred to both components together across versions 1.x, 2.x, and 3.x. COCOS now means the engine only, and the number 4 denotes the latest release number.

On the other hand, PinK is the new standalone IDE for COCOS. It will work as a production pipeline with built-in Agents and most visual-focused features from Cocos Creator will move to PinK over time.

The open source release for COCOS comes with the engine core, cross-platform code, COCOS CLI, and full IDE headless mode. Cross-platform code covers all native platforms, with mini-game platform support rolling out gradually.