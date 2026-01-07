news
Programming Leftovers
-
Olaf Alders ☛ Oops! I just broke git-bisect
Even if you never bisect, the knock-on effects of thinking about your commits in this way can be helpful both to you and others.
-
CoryDoctorow ☛ Pluralistic: Code is a liability (not an asset)
Code is a liability (not an asset). Tech bosses don't understand this. They think AI is great because it produces 10,000 times more code than a programmer, but that just means it's producing 10,000 times more liabilities. AI is the asbestos we're shoveling into the walls of our high-tech society: [...]
-
Martin Chang ☛ Drogon's CSP template system
This blog relies heavily on Drogon’s CSP (C++ Server Page) system - think of it as PHP’s templating engine, but written in C++. It’s not the most modern choice in 2026, especially since CSP predates C++ coroutines. But it’s good enough for the static-ish pages I serve, and more importantly, it lets me avoid mandatory JavaScript without going with string hacking. An Tao originally built it back when the Drogon project began- likely for something resembling a classic bulletin board system. Consider this post being me writing a guide on what CSP does in proactice and well as me double checking my understanding.
At its core, CSP is just a template engine. While it’s mostly used to generate HTML, there’s no technical barrier preventing it from outputting anything: CSV, Markdown, Gemtext. In fact, my home and archive pages served over Gemini are rendered using CSP along other HTML contents. The infra is there and I could kust use it.
-
Greg Morris ☛ Don't Fall In Love With The Product
I think about this constantly in my day job. As a designer and product lead, it's easy to fall into the trap of building features because they're technically interesting or because they showcase what's possible. The hard part is stepping back and asking whether any of it actually solves a real problem for real people. You can build the most elegant solution in the world, but if nobody needs it, you've just wasted everyone's time.
-
Victor Skvortsov ☛ I switched from VSCode to Zed
For many years VSCode has been my day-to-day IDE for everything: Python, Go, C, occasional frontend development, and what not. It was never perfect but it worked. I like using mainstream tools with minimal configuration, so it suited me perfectly. But recent VSCode developments forced me to look for an alternative. In December I switched to Zed completely, and I think I'm never going back.
-
Rlang ☛ LazyMouse – R package for randomly moving mouse cursor
New R Package called LazyMouse with single function for randomly moving mouse cursor in your favorite R IDE.
-
Perl / Raku
-
Arne Sommer ☛ Mountain Separator with Raku
This is my response to The Weekly Challenge #355.
-