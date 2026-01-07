This blog relies heavily on Drogon’s CSP (C++ Server Page) system - think of it as PHP’s templating engine, but written in C++. It’s not the most modern choice in 2026, especially since CSP predates C++ coroutines. But it’s good enough for the static-ish pages I serve, and more importantly, it lets me avoid mandatory JavaScript without going with string hacking. An Tao originally built it back when the Drogon project began- likely for something resembling a classic bulletin board system. Consider this post being me writing a guide on what CSP does in proactice and well as me double checking my understanding.

At its core, CSP is just a template engine. While it’s mostly used to generate HTML, there’s no technical barrier preventing it from outputting anything: CSV, Markdown, Gemtext. In fact, my home and archive pages served over Gemini are rendered using CSP along other HTML contents. The infra is there and I could kust use it.