Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with New OLED Display

The highlight of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 laptop is the new OLED display, which takes image quality to the next level with brilliant, high-contrast color reproduction, 2560×1600 pixels resolution, 500 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to 300Hz refresh rate for high FPS gaming.

IPFire Linux Firewall Distro Adds Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 Support, LLDP and CDPv2

Highlights of the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199 release include support for Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 wireless standards with the ability to select the preferred Wi-Fi mode, automatically detect and enable various capabilities on supported hardware, enablement of SSID Protection by default, the ability to convert multicast packets to unicast packets by default, and radar detection in the background.

Immutable Distro Nitrux 5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, New Tools

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 5.1 features the Hyprland 0.52.2 desktop with new key bindings, support for window blur, revamped Waybar with a modern floating “island” design, and an updated lock screen with a battery indicator and media player information.

First Look at Devuan GNU+Linux 6 “Excalibur” on Raspberry Pi 5

Devuan 6.1 was released on the first day of the year as a small update to Devuan 6.0, which arrived in November 2025 based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series and powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series.

StarBook Horizon Linux Laptop Now on Sale with 32GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, and Coreboot

Featuring a 6061 aluminium chassis with a sand-blasted Pantone 433 finish, StarBook Horizon is powered by an Intel Alder Lake i3-N305 processor with 8 cores, 8 threads, 7W TDP, Intel UHD graphics, and 1.00 GHz clock speed, and features 32 GB 4800MT/s LPDDR5 onboard memory and 2TB Gen3 PCIe M2 2280 SSD storage.

GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate Now Available for Testing with Rust Goodies

The GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate brings even more goodies, including a burn-based YOLOX inference element and a YOLOX tensor decoder written in Rust, an audio source separation element based on demuc written in Rust, and a new GIF decoder element written in Rust with looping support.

LinuxGizmos.com

AAEON Reveals BOXER-8742AI Embedded AI Box PC Based on NVIDIA Jetson T4000

The BOXER-8742AI is based on the NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module, which combines a 12-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU with a Blackwell-architecture GPU featuring 1,536 CUDA cores and 64 fifth-generation Tensor Cores.

ADLINK Express-PTL and COM-HPC-mPTL pair Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Arc Xe3 graphics

Both modules are based on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors featuring a hybrid CPU architecture with performance (P), efficiency (E), and low-power efficiency (LPE) cores, supporting up to 16 cores in total.

Forlinx Embedded introduces FET1126Bx-S industrial SoM for edge AI and vision

The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.

news

Programming Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
Manjaro 26.0 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNOME 49
Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 26.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update that introduces some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and open-source software.
IPFire Linux Firewall Distro Adds Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 Support, LLDP and CDPv2
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199 has been released today by developer Michael Tremer as a new update to this hardened Linux firewall distribution that primarily performs as a router and a firewall, which introduces Wi-Fi 7 support and many other changes.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FOSS and more
Distributions and Operating Systems: AnduinOS, NeXT, EasyOS, FreeBSD, and Gentoo
mixture of relevant news
This Week in Plasma: new year, new accessibility features!
Plasma developers are starting to trickle back from their vacations
Disable Lock Screen Media Controls in GNOME 49 (Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43)
This tutorial shows how to disable the media controls in the lock screen of GNOME 49 desktop in Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43
The Crazy Weather is Finished [original]
We wonder how many birds will perish or die due to climate change
 
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux focus for now
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FOSS and more
Web Browsers/Clients: Curl, Search, and RSS
3 new picks
Databases: YottaDB and Postgres Self-managing
a pair of picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
ThinkPads and Yogas With GNU/Linux Preloaded, Rave About Ventoy
Desktop/Laptop picks for today
Red Hat, Bazaar (Flatpak), and Hey Hi (AI) Hype Instead of GNU/Linux or FOSS
IBM stuff
Devices With Linux and Open Hardware
Hardware related news
BSD Leftovers
3 stories about BSDs
AMD Claims to be Releasing Details or Code for Linux and More
hints only
Ubuntu Leftovers and Proprietary Stuffing
some links
today's howtos
about half a dozen howtos
TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with New OLED Display
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of their TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux-powered laptop with newer NVIDIA GPUs, newer Intel CPU, and a new display.
GNU/Linux Measured as Having Risen to 5% in Burundi [original]
The Republic of Burundi is hardly the exception in Africa
HSBC blocks app users for having sideloaded password manager
HSBC didn't provide The Register with a clear answer on why it won't allow a sideloaded Bitwarden installation to coexist with its app on the same device
How Github monopoly is destroying the open source ecosystem
We need to talk about your Github addiction
Android Leftovers
Xreal goes all-in with Android XR, announces deepened collaboration with Google
Debian Urgently Seeks Volunteers After Data Protection Team Resigns
Debian seeks contributors interested in privacy to restore its Data Protection Team after all members stepped back
Games: Humble Choice, Steam, and DLSS
3 stories from GamingOnLinux
You’re sleeping on Linux Mint’s most powerful feature: Cinnamon’s built-in gestures
Linux Mint is known for being intuitive and beginner-friendly
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Officially Nears End of Life
Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) will reach end of life on January 15, 2026
This is the tiniest Linux distro I've ever seen
Linux has a reputation for reviving old hardware
Why I use Qubes: 3 security reasons a normal Linux distro can’t match
Qubes is still a mystery to most Linux users
Jellyfin Marks 7 Years With Major Desktop App Changes
Jellyfin confirms the new desktop app is now available on Flathub and Arch AUR for Linux users
Linux players on Steam reached all-time high in December
Valve has released the results of its Steam Hardware & Software Survey for December 2025
2026 could be the year of the (KDE) Linux desktop
You hear declarations every year about the long-told "year of the Linux desktop" arriving this year
Stick to the Science, the Facts, the Observable Reality [original]
Science is at the heart of this site
New Dell XPS 14 and 16 Announced, Ubuntu Version Coming This Year
Dell has announced the return of its XPS laptop line at CES 2026
The 6 Linux distros I expect to rule 2026 - and why
Which Linux distributions will rise above the competition in 2026 to dethrone the old guard
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Kraft 2.0 Announcement
I am very happy to announce the release of version Kraft 2.0.0
Mageia: Happy New Year, 2026
The Mageia team wishes the the whole community a happy 2026 filled with peace
Immutable Distro Nitrux 5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, New Tools
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the general availability of Nitrux 5.1 as a new stable update to this immutable and systemd-free distribution featuring new and updated components.
Security Leftovers
Security picks
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
today's howtos
very few for now
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Firefox Becomes Slop, "Gnome Says No to [Slop] Extensions"
Two articles from Linux Magazine
First Look at Devuan GNU+Linux 6 “Excalibur” on Raspberry Pi 5
The community behind the Devuan GNU+Linux project has published Raspberry Pi images of the latest release, Devuan 6.1 (codename Excalibur), so I took it for a test drive on my Raspberry Pi 5 to give you guys a first look at what Devuan can do on the tiny single-board computer.
Sydney Butler Turns His TV Into GNU/Linux PC
and one more story
Here Is Why Gamers Are Switching To Linux Instead Of Windows In 2026
tools like Valve's Proton have matured to the point where most Steam libraries can run smoothly, often with comparable or even superior performance
I dumped Windows 11 for Linux, and you should too
With the growing number of users jumping from Windows to Linux, I decided to fully take the plunge and dive deep into the Open Source ocean. A few months and several headaches later, it has proved to be the best computer-related decision I've made in over a decade (and perhaps in my entire life).
Security Patches for GNU/Linux, Security in General Abandoned (All About Back Doors Now)
Security leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks, not many for now
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Running, Reading, Redoing Sites
FOSS on the WWW
Back End/Databases: pgtwin as OCF Agent, Kubernetes v1.35, MySQL vs PostgreSQL Performance, and DuckDB Considered Harmful
mostly DB and containers
Programming Leftovers
Development news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
new stories, only 3 for now
Debian: OpenQA Debian Image Testing Project, VailuxOS 1.6, and More
Debian picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Openterface, Raspberry Pi, ESP32
devices with Linux affinity
Graphics: Graphics Card Upgrade Journey and Improving the Flatpak Graphics Drivers Situation
3 new articles
today's howtos
quite a few for today
Red Hat OpenShift, Hype, and Partner Program
Latest from redhat.com
StarBook Horizon Linux Laptop Now on Sale with 32GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, and Coreboot
Linux hardware vendor StarLabs announced today that its StarBook Horizon Linux-powered laptop is now on sale as a 13-inch Coreboot notebook designed for privacy and as a daily driver.
GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate Now Available for Testing with Rust Goodies
The GStreamer project published today the first Release Candidate (RC) milestone of the upcoming GStreamer 1.28 stable series of this widely used open-source multimedia framework for handling audio and video streams.
Games: Bazzite, Other GNU/Linux Distros, and New Titles
9 articles from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
This TCL NXTPAPER Android phone turns into an e-reader when your eyes need a break
Phosh 0.52 GNOME-Based Mobile Shell Brings QR Codes for Wi-Fi Hotspots
Phosh 0.52 introduces QR code sharing for Wi-Fi hotspots
Open Source in 2026 Faces a Defining Moment
Open-source software and Linux are no longer fringe technologies in 2026
FreeBSD vs. Slackware: Which super stable OS is right for you?
One is the world's oldest Linux distro
This modern take on Xfce is the perfect distro for audio fans - here's why
Building on an already established Linux distribution
I spent a week with NixOS and it completely changed how I think about Linux
I've used Linux for several years
Parch – Persian Arch
Parch Linux, which stands for Persian Arch
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
In Africa's Second-Largest Nation, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), GNU/Linux Jumped to 4% This Year [original]
We've been seeing a lot of the same in other African nations this year
First Good News of 2026! COCOS 4 Game Engine Goes Open Source
Previously proprietary, this game engine is now fully open source
LXQt 2.3.0: Best New Features
LXQt 2.3.0 brings improved Wayland support and few tweaks
Phone Charging Speeds With Debian/Trixie
What I want to do is get an acceptable ratio of charge time to use time for a free software phone
Thinking About My Audience
To my friends and family: Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) refers to software that anyone can freely use
Original Stories, Engineering Work, and Bird Flocks [original]
The birds are like pets for us
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
misc. links, left over from today
today's howtos
only a few more for now
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux Measured as Exceeding 7% in Burkina Faso [original]
Many old [sic] PCs will have GNU/Linux put on them
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux, BSD, and more
today's howtos
a handful of howtos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
Programming Leftovers
Development news
GNU/Linux Grew in 2025, LLM Slop About GNU/Linux Gradually Died [original]
That's a relief!
GNU/Linux Rises to 6% in Fiji [original]
Maybe there's just something wrong in Windows...
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, RISC-V
Hardware with or for Linux
today's leftovers
a handful of stories
postmarketOS 25.12 Linux Mobile OS Rolls Out Based on Alpine Linux 3.23
postmarketOS 25.12 was released today as the latest version of this Linux-based operating system for mobile devices, bringing new features, support for new devices, and updated components.
Slashdot Discussions About NVIDIA Giving Middle Finger to Linux, 'Modern Standby', Schedulers, Package Forge, and More
5 recent ones
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software
via Invidious
Android Leftovers
I use MacroDroid to fix these 3 small Android annoyances automatically
Two Linux Distributions I’m Watching Closely in 2026
These two Linux distributions have not yet reached stability
What Is Liquorix Kernel? Should You Use It?
In this jargon buster, we explain what is Liquorix kernel
openmediavault/OMV8 (Synchrony) released
openmediavault release
System76's Rust-based COSMIC desktop for Linux is here — and it's amazing
Most of the Linux distros I usually recommend to people tend to either use GNOME or KDE. Those 2 dominate the space
7 things that must happen for Linux to overtake Windows in 2026
Jokes about "the Year of the Linux Desktop" seem to have been around almost as long as Linux has
Refine 0.7.0 added Hidden Break Reminder Options for GNOME
Refine, the configuration tool for GNOME desktop
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: postmarketOS 25.06 and 25.12
I was pleasantly surprised and impressed with how good the experience with postmarketOS running Phosh has become
This Week in KDE Apps
We kick off the year with everything that's new in the KDE App scene
Forlinx Embedded introduces FET1126Bx-S industrial SoM for edge AI and vision
On the software side, the FET1126Bx-S supports Linux 6.1
New Year, New Reality: GNU/Linux Has Risen to Record High in New Zealand [original]
GNU/Linux share nearly doubling in a year [...] Let's hope for more of the same until the end of this year
PearlOS 13
Release: Pearl Linux OS 13
Gnoppix 26 - Merry Christmas - A Happy New Year from Gnoppix!
"We are more than just an OS we are a movement"
Parrot 7.0 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with KDE Plasma, RISC-V Support
The developers behind the Debian-based ParrotOS ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution announced today the general availability of Parrot 7.0 (codename Echo) as a major update with a new base and new features.
Besgnulinux JWM 3-2 Full, Simple and Core ready to use
Besgnulinux JWM 3-2 version created three ISO images: full, simple and core, according to the different preferences of the users
Linux 6.19-rc4
The 6.19-rc4 kernel prepatch is out for testing.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles