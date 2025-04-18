news
Ruby 3.5.0 preview1 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 3.5.0-preview1. Ruby 3.5 updates its Unicode version to 15.1.0, and so on.
Adam Young: Decomposing Vector X Matrix
If we want to distribute the mathematical processing of a matrix multiplication we need an algorithm that can be split and performed in parallel. Looking at the algorithm I alluded to in the last article, I think I can see how to do that. Here’s my thinking.
To multiple a Matrix M with a Vector f use the top equation.
Simon Ser ☛ Simon Ser: Status update, April 2025
Hi!
Last week wlroots 0.19.0-rc1 has been released! It includes the new color management protocol, however it doesn’t include HDR10 support because the renderer and backend bits haven’t yet been merged. Also worth noting is full explicit synchronization support as well as the new screen capture protocols. I plan to release new release candidates weekly until we’re happy with the stability. Please test!
Dan Langille ☛ LibreNMS Service health file disabled
There is no solution here. I’m merely documenting. I use LibreNMS for metrics. Recently, a new item has appeared in the logs: Apr 17 00:00:17 besser librenms[81601]: besser.int.unixathome.org(INFO):Service health file disabled.
