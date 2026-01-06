Open Hardware/Modding: Openterface, Raspberry Pi, ESP32

Small enough to fit on a keychain, Openterface KVM-GO is a tiny, open-source hardware KVM-over-USB gadget available with an HDMI, DisplayPort (DP), or VGA connector and is designed for headless device troubleshooting and remote server monitoring. It follows the company’s earlier Mini-KVM KVM-over-USB device introduced in 2024 with HDMI and audio inputs. The new KVM-GO is more versatile with an HDMI, DP, or VGA connector, and does not require any video cable since it’s designed to be connected directly to the target device. It also adds a microSD card slot for easy OS installation.