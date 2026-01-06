news
Open Hardware/Modding: Openterface, Raspberry Pi, ESP32
-
CNX Software ☛ Openterface KVM-GO – An ultra-compact KVM-over-USB solution with HDMI, DP, or VGA video input
Small enough to fit on a keychain, Openterface KVM-GO is a tiny, open-source hardware KVM-over-USB gadget available with an HDMI, DisplayPort (DP), or VGA connector and is designed for headless device troubleshooting and remote server monitoring. It follows the company’s earlier Mini-KVM KVM-over-USB device introduced in 2024 with HDMI and audio inputs. The new KVM-GO is more versatile with an HDMI, DP, or VGA connector, and does not require any video cable since it’s designed to be connected directly to the target device. It also adds a microSD card slot for easy OS installation.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ RP2040-powered 3D printer filament scale
“Normally, when weighing filament, people use a separate scale and a calculator, but I thought it would be more convenient to integrate a filament scale into the printer,” he said. The idea was to replace the printer’s existing spool holder with one that contains a beam load cell. A beam load cell is a cantilever that measures applied force and converts it into an electrical signal, which can then be interpreted as weight.
-
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-DIV V1 handheld pentesting tool supports Wi-Fi Attacks, BLE spoofing, 2.4GHz scanning, and Sub-GHz jamming
Designed by Cirket open-source hardware in China, the ESP32-DIV V1 is a handheld wireless pentesting and experimentation tool with Wi-Fi, BLE, generic 2.4 GHz (NRF24), and Sub-GHz RF (CC1101) communication. The device targets hardware hackers and cybersecurity researchers for learning and testing wireless vulnerabilities across multiple frequency bands. The device features a modular “sandwich” design consisting of a Main Board and a Shield Board connected via a 20-pin header. The Main Board integrates an ESP32 microcontroller, a 2.8-inch ILI9341 TFT display with XPT2046 touch controller, SD card slot, battery charging and power management, and navigation controls.