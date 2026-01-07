news
today's leftovers
-
Server
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Proxy Server Explained: Types, Uses, Forward Vs Reverse
A Proxy is essentially a representative (acting) on behalf of another entity (the client). In networking, a proxy server acts as a middle layer between a client and the resource it wishes to access. The client requests are routed through the proxy (rather than) directly communicating with a website or application. Thus, the client can enjoy the benefit of anonymity as well as the enforcement of security, monitoring of traffic, and performance optimization provided by the proxy server.
-
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Linux Matters: Lets get Trippy
Mark revisits the classic Timesplitters game. Alan has entered a coding contest he can’t win. Martin gets trippy with network diagnostics.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
AboutChromebooks ☛ How to check RAM in Linux?
Determine system RAM without physical inspection using command line tools. This method works for scripting and remote system administration when memory capacity is unknown.
-
-
Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub)
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Chinese semiconductor outfit has GNU/Linux MPP repository on Microsoft's proprietary prison disabled after a DMCA takedown request — FFmpeg team accuses it of using libavcodec code without attribution
Leading Chinese fabless semiconductor company Rockchip has had one of its major software repositories taken down in response to a DMCA takedown notice.
-
-
Games
-
Valve’s brilliant Steam Deck now accounts for over 21% of all Linux gamers [Ed: But not all GNU/Linux gamers use Steam; Sharp increase this past year.]
Valve’s Steam Deck has been a runaway success. While the beloved handheld has sold less than most major console handhelds, it’s become a valuable system for many to take their PC games on the go. Additionally, the system has become a haven for the Linux operating system with Valve’s powerful Proton tool allowing many gamers to ditch Windows for the vast majority of games.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Debian Family
-
Ingo Jürgensmann ☛ Ingo Juergensmann: Outages on Nerdculture.de due to Ceph – Part 2
Last weekend I had “fun” with Ceph again on a Saturday evening. But let’s start at the beginning….
Before the weekend I announced a downtime/maintenance windows to upgrade PostgreSQL from v15 to v17 – because of the Debian upgrade from Bookworm to Trixie. After some tests with a cloned VM I decided use the quick path of pg_ugradecluster 15 main -v 17 -m upgrade –clone. As this would be my first time to upgrade PostgreSQL that way, I made several backups. In the end everything went smooth and the database is now on v17.
-
-