HSBC blocks app users for having sideloaded password manager

The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.

Both modules are based on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors featuring a hybrid CPU architecture with performance (P), efficiency (E), and low-power efficiency (LPE) cores, supporting up to 16 cores in total.

The BOXER-8742AI is based on the NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module, which combines a 12-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU with a Blackwell-architecture GPU featuring 1,536 CUDA cores and 64 fifth-generation Tensor Cores.

The GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate brings even more goodies, including a burn-based YOLOX inference element and a YOLOX tensor decoder written in Rust, an audio source separation element based on demuc written in Rust, and a new GIF decoder element written in Rust with looping support.

Featuring a 6061 aluminium chassis with a sand-blasted Pantone 433 finish, StarBook Horizon is powered by an Intel Alder Lake i3-N305 processor with 8 cores, 8 threads, 7W TDP, Intel UHD graphics, and 1.00 GHz clock speed, and features 32 GB 4800MT/s LPDDR5 onboard memory and 2TB Gen3 PCIe M2 2280 SSD storage.

Devuan 6.1 was released on the first day of the year as a small update to Devuan 6.0, which arrived in November 2025 based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series and powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 5.1 features the Hyprland 0.52.2 desktop with new key bindings, support for window blur, revamped Waybar with a modern floating “island” design, and an updated lock screen with a battery indicator and media player information.

HSBC blocks app users for having sideloaded password manager

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2026



Some HSBC mobile banking customers in the UK report being locked out of the bank's app after installing the Bitwarden password manager via an open source app catalog.

Neil Brown, board member at F-Droid, said he was blocked from accessing HSBC's UK mobile banking after a security screen flagged Bitwarden as a risk. Brown had installed the password manager via F-Droid rather than Google Play.

Bitwarden, an open source password manager, is available through official channels including Google Play and Galaxy stores, as well as via F-Droid sideloading.

HSBC didn't provide The Register with a clear answer on why it won't allow a sideloaded Bitwarden installation to coexist with its app on the same device.

Representatives from both F-Droid and Bitwarden suspect the issue stems from HSBC's side.

Gary Orenstein, chief customer officer at Bitwarden, told us: "It seems that HSBC has chosen a level of security and permissions for their mobile app that allows the HSBC app to see if there are other apps on the phone not installed from the Google Play store, and if one is found, to disallow the install of the HSBC app."

