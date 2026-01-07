You’re sleeping on Linux Mint’s most powerful feature: Cinnamon’s built-in gestures

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2026



Quoting: How to enable and customize Linux Mint Cinnamon’s built-in gestures —

Linux Mint—or any distro running the Cinnamon desktop environment—is quietly packing the best built-in gesture system on Linux. I’ve used GNOME and daily-drive KDE Plasma, but Cinnamon’s implementation is hands down the best I’ve seen. The only problem is that it’s disabled by default and awkwardly tucked away in the System Settings, hidden in plain sight—no wonder no one talks, or even knows, about it.

To enable it, head to System Settings and search for “Gestures” using the search bar. Alternatively, if you’re good at “Where’s Waldo?,” you can find it under the Preferences tab if you look really carefully. Click it to open a clean, graphical interface that shows all possible multitouch gestures and lets you map them to almost any action you want.