The BOXER-8742AI is based on the NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module, which combines a 12-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU with a Blackwell-architecture GPU featuring 1,536 CUDA cores and 64 fifth-generation Tensor Cores.
Both modules are based on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors featuring a hybrid CPU architecture with performance (P), efficiency (E), and low-power efficiency (LPE) cores, supporting up to 16 cores in total.
The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.
The system uses an ESP32-S3 application processor to run user applications alongside the OpenThread stack. It integrates 16MB of flash and 8MB of PSRAM, and provides 2.4GHz Wi-Fi for IP backhaul connectivity.
The GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate brings even more goodies, including a burn-based YOLOX inference element and a YOLOX tensor decoder written in Rust, an audio source separation element based on demuc written in Rust, and a new GIF decoder element written in Rust with looping support.
Dubbed “Anh-Linh”, Manjaro Linux 26.0 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and features the usual Xfce (flagship), GNOME, and KDE Plasma editions, which have been updated to the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 49, and KDE Plasma 6.5 releases.
In Africa's Second-Largest Nation, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), GNU/Linux Jumped to 4% This Year
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 06, 2026
An hour ago: GNU/Linux Rising to 5% in Cameroon and It's Hardly the Exception
DRC is very large (but 7 times smaller than Russia or 4 times smaller than the US) and has many people in it. It seems like a lot of people there move to GNU/Linux. We've been seeing a lot of the same in other African nations this year. █
Image source: A Chart of the River Zaire
- Disable Lock Screen Media Controls in GNOME 49 (Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43)
- This tutorial shows how to disable the media controls in the lock screen of GNOME 49 desktop in Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43
- New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
- NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
- Manjaro 26.0 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNOME 49
- Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 26.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update that introduces some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and open-source software.
- GNU/Linux Rises to 6% in Fiji [original]
- Maybe there's just something wrong in Windows...
- GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate Now Available for Testing with Rust Goodies
- The GStreamer project published today the first Release Candidate (RC) milestone of the upcoming GStreamer 1.28 stable series of this widely used open-source multimedia framework for handling audio and video streams.
- Games: Bazzite, Other GNU/Linux Distros, and New Titles
- 9 articles from GamingOnLinux
- This TCL NXTPAPER Android phone turns into an e-reader when your eyes need a break
- Phosh 0.52 GNOME-Based Mobile Shell Brings QR Codes for Wi-Fi Hotspots
- Phosh 0.52 introduces QR code sharing for Wi-Fi hotspots
- Open Source in 2026 Faces a Defining Moment
- Open-source software and Linux are no longer fringe technologies in 2026
- FreeBSD vs. Slackware: Which super stable OS is right for you?
- One is the world's oldest Linux distro
- This modern take on Xfce is the perfect distro for audio fans - here's why
- Building on an already established Linux distribution
- I spent a week with NixOS and it completely changed how I think about Linux
- I've used Linux for several years
- Parch – Persian Arch
- Parch Linux, which stands for Persian Arch
- In Africa's Second-Largest Nation, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), GNU/Linux Jumped to 4% This Year [original]
- We've been seeing a lot of the same in other African nations this year
- First Good News of 2026! COCOS 4 Game Engine Goes Open Source
- Previously proprietary, this game engine is now fully open source
- LXQt 2.3.0: Best New Features
- LXQt 2.3.0 brings improved Wayland support and few tweaks
- Phone Charging Speeds With Debian/Trixie
- What I want to do is get an acceptable ratio of charge time to use time for a free software phone
- Thinking About My Audience
- To my friends and family: Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) refers to software that anyone can freely use
- Original Stories, Engineering Work, and Bird Flocks [original]
- The birds are like pets for us
- GNU/Linux Measured as Exceeding 7% in Burkina Faso [original]
- Many old [sic] PCs will have GNU/Linux put on them
- GNU/Linux Grew in 2025, LLM Slop About GNU/Linux Gradually Died [original]
- That's a relief!
- postmarketOS 25.12 Linux Mobile OS Rolls Out Based on Alpine Linux 3.23
- postmarketOS 25.12 was released today as the latest version of this Linux-based operating system for mobile devices, bringing new features, support for new devices, and updated components.
- Slashdot Discussions About NVIDIA Giving Middle Finger to Linux, 'Modern Standby', Schedulers, Package Forge, and More
- 5 recent ones
- Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software
- via Invidious
- I use MacroDroid to fix these 3 small Android annoyances automatically
- Two Linux Distributions I’m Watching Closely in 2026
- These two Linux distributions have not yet reached stability
- What Is Liquorix Kernel? Should You Use It?
- In this jargon buster, we explain what is Liquorix kernel
- openmediavault/OMV8 (Synchrony) released
- openmediavault release
- System76's Rust-based COSMIC desktop for Linux is here — and it's amazing
- Most of the Linux distros I usually recommend to people tend to either use GNOME or KDE. Those 2 dominate the space
- 7 things that must happen for Linux to overtake Windows in 2026
- Jokes about "the Year of the Linux Desktop" seem to have been around almost as long as Linux has
- Refine 0.7.0 added Hidden Break Reminder Options for GNOME
- Refine, the configuration tool for GNOME desktop
- Review: postmarketOS 25.06 and 25.12
- I was pleasantly surprised and impressed with how good the experience with postmarketOS running Phosh has become
- This Week in KDE Apps
- We kick off the year with everything that's new in the KDE App scene
- Forlinx Embedded introduces FET1126Bx-S industrial SoM for edge AI and vision
- On the software side, the FET1126Bx-S supports Linux 6.1
- New Year, New Reality: GNU/Linux Has Risen to Record High in New Zealand [original]
- GNU/Linux share nearly doubling in a year [...] Let's hope for more of the same until the end of this year
- PearlOS 13
- Release: Pearl Linux OS 13
- Gnoppix 26 - Merry Christmas - A Happy New Year from Gnoppix!
- "We are more than just an OS we are a movement"
- Parrot 7.0 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with KDE Plasma, RISC-V Support
- The developers behind the Debian-based ParrotOS ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution announced today the general availability of Parrot 7.0 (codename Echo) as a major update with a new base and new features.
- Besgnulinux JWM 3-2 Full, Simple and Core ready to use
- Besgnulinux JWM 3-2 version created three ISO images: full, simple and core, according to the different preferences of the users
- Linux 6.19-rc4
- The 6.19-rc4 kernel prepatch is out for testing.
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 4th, 2026
- The 273rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 4th, 2026.
- Australia in 2026: New High for GNU/Linux [original]
- Let's see if that's sustainable this year
- GNU/Linux Rises to 5% "Market Share" in Afghanistan [original]
- Android also rose, leaving Microsoft in a tough place
- elementary OS 8.1 Released with Wayland Session by Default, ARM64 Support
- The elementary OS team released today elementary OS 8.1 as the latest stable version of their Ubuntu-based distribution using the modern Pantheon desktop environment.
- IceWM 4.0 Window Manager Brings Smarter Navigation and HiDPI Enhancements
- IceWM 4.0 is now available, introducing Alt-Tab improvements, live window previews, faster icon rendering, and better HiDPI support
- This Week in Plasma: new year, new accessibility features!
- Plasma developers are starting to trickle back from their vacations
- Pebble Round 2 Revives the Iconic Smartwatch With Open-Source PebbleOS
- Pebble Round 2 revives the iconic smartwatch with a color e-paper display
- Recently I decided to try using Xfce as my main desktop environment on my primary tower PC
- Recently I decided to try using Xfce as my main desktop environment on my primary tower PC
- Archboot Adds COSMIC Desktop as a New Install and Rescue Option
- Archboot, a menu-driven Arch Linux installer
- KDE Ni! OS – installing packages from source – Plasma Pass
- This post will show the NixOS way of adding a custom package and explain the benefits of this approach in the context of system immutability
- KDE onboarding is good now
- I made substantial changes in the KDE Developer Platform documentation over the years
- MYIR SoM Leverages Zynq UltraScale+ with Arm and FPGA Integration
- Software support includes a ready-to-run Linux 6.6.40 platform based on PetaLinux 2024.2
- Tux Machines Has Changed, This Year It'll Turn 22 [original]
- Tux Machines is changing and it'll produce more original material, aside from curated news links
- Iran's GNU/Linux Usage Measured at All-Time High in 2026 [original]
- Protests in the country aside, will it seek technological independence?
- GNU/Linux Rising in Egypt [original]
- What is the "tech trend" in Egypt? Well, not Microsoft it seems...
- Microsoft Windows Falls to All-Time Low in Cuba This Year [original]
- We can suppose that for political reasons more of the same will be seen ahead