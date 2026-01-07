news
Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (kernel, ruby, and thunderbird), Debian (libsodium and ruby-rmagick), Fedora (gnupg2 and proxychains-ng), Oracle (gcc-toolset-14-binutils, rsync, tar, and thunderbird), Red Hat (buildah, mariadb, mariadb10.11, podman, and tar), SUSE (alloy, apache2, buildah, erlang26, glib2, ImageMagick, kernel, libsoup, pgadmin4, python-tornado6, python3, python312, python313, qemu, webkit2gtk3, and xen), and Ubuntu (webkit2gtk).
-
Security Week ☛ Researchers Trap Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters in Honeypot
Using fake accounts and synthetic data to lure the hackers, the researchers gathered information on their servers.
-
Security Week ☛ Critical Dolby Vulnerability Patched in Android
The flaw is tracked as CVE-2025-54957 and its existence came to light in October 2025 after it was discovered by Surveillance Giant Google researchers.
-
Citizen Lab ☛ Civil Society and Access to Justice: Challenges of Seeking Remedy in the Global Fight Against Spyware
Citizen Lab senior legal advisor Siena Anstis co-authored an article with Jillian Sprenger (McGill University) in the International Journal of Human Rights on the ways that members of civil society targeted by spyware attempt to seek remedy.
-
Pen Test Partners ☛ 2025, the year of the Infostealer
Infostealers are not new malware. They have been around for decades. What has changed is how effective they have become, and how easily they blend into normal user behaviour.