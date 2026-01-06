news
Here Is Why Gamers Are Switching To Linux Instead Of Windows In 2026
A growing number of PC gamers are making the jump to Linux, driven by ongoing frustrations with Windows and impressive advancements in Linux gaming compatibility. Issues like intrusive advertisements, forced updates disrupting sessions, telemetry tracking, and general system bloat have pushed players more and more towards open source alternatives. At the same time, tools like Valve's Proton have matured to the point where most Steam libraries can run smoothly, often with comparable or even superior performance.