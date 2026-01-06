news
I dumped Windows 11 for Linux, and you should too
There. That's out of the way. I recently installed Linux on my main desktop computer and work laptop, overwriting the Windows partition completely. Essentially, I deleted the primary operating system from the two computers I use the most, day in and day out, instead trusting all of my personal and work computing needs to the Open Source community. This has been a growing trend, and I hopped on the bandwagon, but for good reasons. Some of those reasons might pertain to you and convince you to finally make the jump as well. Here's my experience.
[...]
The other main reason folks uninstall Windows is due to the overall poor software experience. Windows 11 has multiple settings modules to handle the same task (such as setting up networking or adding devices), and none of them seem to talk to each other. Additionally, each new update (which will eventually be forced upon you) seems to bring more bugs than fixes. Personally, I encountered 2-3 full system crashes a week when I ran Windows 11, and my hardware is fairly decent: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB PCIe NVMe drive. Still, a few times a week, my computer would freeze for a few seconds, the displays would go dark, and the PC would either restart or hang indefinitely.