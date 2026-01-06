news
Games: Bazzite, Other GNU/Linux Distros, and New Titles
The Legion Go with Bazzite is an excellent machine for gaming | GamingOnLinux
I finally acquired an original Lenovo Legion Go and of course I had to put Linux on it and get rid of Windows, so I finally got to see the fuss over Bazzite. As I teased in the recent Bazzite update article, I have plenty more to say about it now.
Check out the new Games For Everyone podcast and have a listen | GamingOnLinux
Games For Everyone is a new podcast series from Linux For Everyone, something that should be a monthly thing to talk about the world of Linux gaming.
Start 2026 off right with the massive 77 map mod Quake Brutalist Jam III | GamingOnLinux
Get some brutal retro-FPS goodness to start off 2026 with the recently released 77 map Quake Brutalist Jam III. Bringing you a whole lot of maps to blast through this Quake conversion full of new monsters, weapons and more - it looks absolutely delicious.
The best Linux distributions for gaming in 2026 | GamingOnLinux
Here is your up to date list of what distro you should be picking if you want to start gaming on Linux in 2026. The latest edition of you telling me I'm wrong.
Some releases to look forward to in 2026 | GamingOnLinux
It's a new year, so here's some games that should release on PC during 2026 that I'm excited for.
Based on Transport Tycoon Deluxe, OpenTTD gets some big new features in v15 | GamingOnLinux
Keeping classic video game ideas alive, OpenTTD is based on Transport Tycoon Deluxe. It's free, open source and now better than ever with v15 out now. OpenTTD attempts to mimic the original game as closely as possible while extending it with new features like bigger maps, support for modern platforms, dedicated servers, improved pathfinding and the list goes on for a while.
One of the best puzzle games ever, Baba Is You gets a final big update | GamingOnLinux
Baba Is You remains as one of my all-time favourite puzzle games and the developer looks to be moving on, with what should be the final big update for it.
The excellent free Command - Conquer - Combined Arms gets more missions and co-op | GamingOnLinux
Command & Conquer - Combined Arms is an excellent free and standalone classic RTS game, with release 1.08 out now adding plenty new. Based on the Westwood (now EA) classic C&C series, it combines together elements from Command & Conquer and Red Alert with a bunch of extras.
Augmented Steam browser plugin added AI features from VaporLens | GamingOnLinux
Generative AI is everywhere, and now it may be in your browser plugins too. The popular Augmented Steam recently had some backlash due to VaporLens integration.