Mageia: Happy New Year, 2026

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2026



Quoting: Happy New Year, 2026 | Mageia Blog (English) —

The Mageia team wishes the the whole community a happy 2026 filled with peace, happiness and joy!

Mageia has new things in store for a new year: a new stable release and new servers. The team is currently track with the release schedule for Mageia 10 announced earlier. The alpha release is still in testing and we hope to release it to users soon. As the prior post indicated, there have been a number of challenges for this release, but most are being resolved. We look forward not only to the alpha release, but to an update after the next developers’ meeting.

The latest stable kernel, 6.18.x, runs beautifully, an observation from personal experience, both in Cauldron and backported to the stable Mageia 9 machine on which I am writing this.

As has been discussed in prior posts, Mageia also has new servers that will help with development. There has been work on configuring them and the team is currently working with the data centre to tune the network connections.