Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Forlinx Embedded introduces FET1126Bx-S industrial SoM for edge AI and vision

The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.

M5Stack CoreS3 Thread BR Targets Matter and Thread IoT Gateways

The system uses an ESP32-S3 application processor to run user applications alongside the OpenThread stack. It integrates 16MB of flash and 8MB of PSRAM, and provides 2.4GHz Wi-Fi for IP backhaul connectivity.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 4th, 2026

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Manjaro 26.0 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNOME 49

Dubbed “Anh-Linh”, Manjaro Linux 26.0 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and features the usual Xfce (flagship), GNOME, and KDE Plasma editions, which have been updated to the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 49, and KDE Plasma 6.5 releases.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 06, 2026

Winter Seasons

Updated This Past Day

  1. IBM's CEO Makes No Sense
    "IBM CEO Aravind Krishna on what’s really driving tech layoffs"
  2. Of Course GNU/Linux Has Reached All-Time High in Africa in 2026
    Africa will, on average, gravitate towards Free software or whatever costs less
  3. IBM Buys, Then Disposes/Sacks, the Staff (That It Paid For)
    Any money gained is spent buying some more companies to add/join up their revenue, even if the debt surges and there's little integration going on (misfits absorbed)
  4. Time for Microsoft to Rebrand to Fit the Vapourware (Ponzi Scheme)
    something between Meta and Alphabet
  5. The Real GNU Anniversary (Not Manifesto or Announcement) is Today
    the development, not the manifesto
  6. GNU/Linux Usage Said to Have Doubled in Oceania
    it's hard to discount or dismiss Oceania as a bunch of "coconut islands"
  7. No, Writing Isn't in Decline, Some of the Large and Centralised Platforms Are
    Slop isn't really competition, just a passing fad and pure noise
  8. The Reputation Issue Is Not Our Fault
    Trying to squash words (and people) merely diverts more attention to them

    New

  9. To The Register MS, ARM Means Microsoft Windows (Follow the Money)
    the Free software community can campaign and run sites (like the one below), but it cannot afford to bribe so-called 'news' sites like Microsoft and its OEMs do
  10. Links 05/01/2026: Tensions in Korea, Ukrainians See "Double Standard" in a US Russia-Style Invasion
    Links for the day
  11. Gemini Links 05/01/2026: Farewell to CBS Reality, Being On-Call, Digital Ad Spendings
    Links for the day
  12. Remember That Nobel Prizes Are All Named After the Inventor of Explosives (Even a "Nobel Prize for Peace")
    These rewards are only as valuable as the reputation they earn for themselves
  13. Baidu and Yandex Have Overtaken Microsoft in Asia
    how about all the Bing layoffs?
  14. Googlebombing for Bill Epsteingate
    Maybe the slopfarms too can help him cover up
  15. From GNU/Linux Boosting to Slop-Boosting Career
    It is sad to see someone who devoted many years of his life producing GNU/Linux stories stooping down to this "AI" boot-licking
  16. Links 05/01/2026: Slop Ruining Children's Minds, "Complicity of the Press in US Violence"
    Links for the day
  17. Microsoft's Windows Falls Below 20% in the UK
    After a lot of years of advocacy and hard work
  18. There's No Such Thing as "AI Godfather", Stop Repeating This Pure Nonsense!
    Infantile or corruptible media that plays along with slop or uses slop will perish
  19. Gemini Links 05/01/2026: "Poverty and Hunger", "Entrepreneurial Family", "Abandoning Obsidian for Logseq"
    Links for the day
  20. Links 05/01/2026: A Shrinking Canadian Economy, Brigitte Bardot's Environmentalism Recalled, Unredacted Epstein Files
    Links for the day
  21. Microsoft Allegedly Uses Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs) to Hide the Massive Scale of Company-Wide Layoffs
    Just like IBM; they meanwhile talk a bunch of nonsense about "AI" to distract from their commercial calamity
  22. Battles Are Won in the Court of Public Opinion
    Many "systems" rely on the mere perception or appearance of legitimacy
  23. GNU/Linux Share in Mongolia More Than Doubles
    they probably lack any genuine excitement for "hey hi PCs"
  24. Whistleblowing is About Understanding Boundaries and Risks
    The bottom line is, people typically find out the truth at the end
  25. EPO People Power - Part XXV - While EPO Managers Snort Cocaine the Staff Compiles 'Insurance Files' to Expose EPO Corruption
    In this increasingly authoritarian world we need more whistleblowers
  26. "The European Patent Reform" That Represents a Gross Violation of Laws, Constitutions, and Conventions (in Order to Make the Rich Even Richer, Mostly Outside Europe)
    How far and how long will EPO corruption go?
  27. GNU/Linux Distribution "Ultimate Edition" Fixes Its Web Site (Apparently Compromised Months Ago)
    they dealt with the issue before media shame and a catastrophe of trust
  28. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  29. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, January 04, 2026
    IRC logs for Sunday, January 04, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2025-12-30 to 2026-01-05
    2987 /about.shtml
    1830 /index.shtml
    1802 /n/2026/01/04/Links_04_01_2026_US_Imperialism_in_Greenland_and_Venezuela_Clim.shtml
    1640 /n/2025/12/31/Links_31_12_2025_Nvidia_Faces_Bubble_Bursting_Moment_Saudi_Oil_.shtml
    1375 /irc.shtml
    1245 /n/2026/01/02/Links_02_01_2026_Insurrectionist_Attacks_Musicians_Critical_of_.shtml
    1182 /n/2026/01/02/Workers_Fly_Away_From_IBM_s_Red_Hat_This_Year_IBM_Staff_is_IBM.shtml
    1096 /n/2026/01/04/GNU_Linux_Surges_to_About_4_in_Peru_This_Year.shtml
    1063 /n/2026/01/01/Only_Hours_Into_the_New_Year_People_Already_Discuss_the_Next_Ro.shtml
    1059 /n/2026/01/03/Slop_Still_Rare.shtml
    1044 /n/2025/05/24/Free_Software_as_a_Culture_of_Resistance.shtml
    1026 /n/2026/01/04/The_FSF_s_Program_Manager_Dr_Miriam_Sabrina_Bastian_Left_in_Oct.shtml
    1022 /n/2025/12/22/Microsoft_Layoffs_in_2026_Can_be_Bigger_Than_2025_Microsoft_Lay.shtml
    1016 /n/2026/01/03/In_the_Search_Engine_Market_Microsoft_is_Falling_Behind_Russia_.shtml
    1007 /n/2026/01/02/Russia_Cuts_Finnish_Cables_Hybrid_War_Finland_Cuts_Off_Microsof.2.shtml
    971 /n/2026/01/02/The_More_Buzzwords_a_Corporation_Resorts_To.shtml
    952 /n/2026/01/01/2026_IBM_Phaseout_of_Red_Hat.shtml
    939 /n/2026/01/03/Unverified_Claim_Mass_Layoffs_at_Microsoft_to_Start_Around_Week.shtml
    919 /browse/latest.shtml
    869 /n/2026/01/04/Outline_of_Slop_LLMs_IBM_and_Things_to_Come.shtml
    845 /n/2026/01/01/The_End_of_Red_Hat.shtml
    839 /n/2025/12/31/2025_Was_a_Very_Bad_Year_for_Social_Control_Media.shtml
    802 /n/2026/01/01/Microsoft_Mocked_UNIX_Linux_for_Not_Handling_Dates_After_2038_M.shtml
    783 /n/2026/01/03/GNU_Linux_Reaches_All_Time_High_of_5_in_Indonesia_Not_Counting_.shtml
    767 /n/2025/03/24/Days_Ago_yewtu_be_Found_a_Workaround_That_Made_Invidious_Work_A.shtml
    762 /n/2026/01/02/Decline_in_LLM_Slop_About_Linux_is_a_Good_Start_for_2026.shtml
    753 /n/2025/12/29/Links_29_12_2025_Putin_Critic_Sergei_Udaltsov_Imprisoned_Cloudf.shtml
    749 /n/2026/01/03/A_Year_of_Relaxation_But_Also_of_Hardcore_Whistleblowing.shtml
    743 /n/2025/12/31/Ahead_of_2026_Mass_Layoffs_at_Microsoft_the_Tree_Gets_Shaken_to.shtml
    703 /n/2025/12/31/IBM_Starts_2026_a_Much_Smaller_Company_Not_Homage_to_Gerstner.shtml
    687 /n/2026/01/03/Links_03_01_2026_Ryanair_Fines_and_Facebook_Misleads_Regulators.shtml
    657 /n/2026/01/02/EPO_People_Power_Part_XXII_Contact_Officials_and_Inform_Your_Na.shtml
    646 /n/2026/01/02/Europe_in_2026_Over_5_GNU_Linux_Not_Counting_Chromebooks.shtml
    644 /n/2026/01/03/Firefox_Fell_Below_1_in_Asia.shtml
    642 /n/2025/12/30/Links_30_12_2025_Social_Control_Media_Detox_Rage_Against_Slop_W.shtml
    641 /n/2026/01/01/Firefox_is_Toast_Because_It_Got_Toasted_by_Mozilla.shtml
    637 /n/2025/12/30/IBM_Seems_to_be_Doing_to_HashiCorp_What_It_Did_to_Red_Hat_Many_.shtml
    624 /n/2026/01/04/Red_Hat_and_IBM_Layoffs_Staff_Kept_Quiet_About_it_WARN_Act_Skir.shtml
    621 /n/2026/01/02/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    601 /n/2026/01/01/EPO_People_Power_Part_XXI_Europe_s_Second_Largest_Institution_B.shtml
    599 /n/2026/01/03/Links_03_01_2026_Twitter_Turns_From_Disinformation_Powerhouse_t.shtml
    592 /n/2025/12/30/DnD_Debian_and_Drugs.shtml
    585 /browse/index.shtml
    582 /n/2026/01/02/Africa_s_Largest_Population_Sees_Diminishing_Impact_of_Windows.shtml
    575 /n/2026/01/01/Another_New_Year_s_Resolution_Public_Domain_Sources_Credits.shtml
    563 /n/2025/12/31/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    563 /n/2025/12/31/Recruiters_Don_t_Use_Microsoft_LinkedIn_Spammers_Use_LinkedIn.shtml
    561 /n/2025/12/30/EPO_People_Power_Part_XIX_Berenguer_Has_Known_of_Campinos_Subst.shtml
    561 /n/2025/12/30/Jean_Slop_Van_Damme_and_the_Art_of_Bull_Code.shtml
    552 /n/2025/12/31/Richard_Stallman_s_First_Talk_in_a_U_S_College_Since_2018.shtml
    551 /n/2026/01/01/Links_01_01_2026_1930_Works_in_the_Public_Domain_Electricity_Pr.shtml
    550 /n/2025/12/31/Gemini_Links_31_12_2025_New_Resolution_Reverse_Hexdump_and_Prog.shtml
    547 /n/2026/01/02/Russia_Cuts_Finnish_Cables_Hybrid_War_Finland_Cuts_Off_Microsof.shtml
    546 /n/2026/01/01/Links_01_01_2026_Biophobia_and_Renewed_Effort_to_Locate_MH370.shtml
    545 /n/2025/12/30/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    544 /n/2025/12/30/Links_30_12_2025_Durian_Tsunami_and_Unneeded_Surgeries.shtml
    544 /n/2026/01/02/Slopfarm_Says_Microsoft_s_Biggest_Business_is_the_Business_Wher.shtml
    542 /n/2025/12/31/You_ve_Only_Wasted_Your_Life_in_Social_Control_Networks.shtml
    539 /n/2025/12/31/Links_31_12_2025_Cheeto_Pushing_for_More_Wars_Security_is_a_Sha.shtml
    539 /n/2025/12/30/Reality_Check_About_IBM_Louis_Grestner_Slopfarms_Say_He_Was_IBM.shtml
    533 /n/2025/12/31/EPO_People_Power_Part_XX_Why_Antonio_Campinos_Chose_to_Put_His_.shtml
    531 /n/2026/01/03/New_Record_High_for_GNU_Linux_in_Benelux_in_2026.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Manjaro 26.0 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNOME 49
Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 26.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update that introduces some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and open-source software.
New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
GNU/Linux Rises to 6% in Fiji [original]
Maybe there's just something wrong in Windows...
postmarketOS 25.12 Linux Mobile OS Rolls Out Based on Alpine Linux 3.23
postmarketOS 25.12 was released today as the latest version of this Linux-based operating system for mobile devices, bringing new features, support for new devices, and updated components.
openmediavault/OMV8 (Synchrony) released
openmediavault release
Parrot 7.0 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with KDE Plasma, RISC-V Support
The developers behind the Debian-based ParrotOS ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution announced today the general availability of Parrot 7.0 (codename Echo) as a major update with a new base and new features.
 
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
misc. links, left over from today
today's howtos
only a few more for now
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux Measured as Exceeding 7% in Burkina Faso [original]
Many old [sic] PCs will have GNU/Linux put on them
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux, BSD, and more
today's howtos
a handful of howtos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
Programming Leftovers
Development news
GNU/Linux Grew in 2025, LLM Slop About GNU/Linux Gradually Died [original]
That's a relief!
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, RISC-V
Hardware with or for Linux
today's leftovers
a handful of stories
Slashdot Discussions About NVIDIA Giving Middle Finger to Linux, 'Modern Standby', Schedulers, Package Forge, and More
5 recent ones
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software
via Invidious
Android Leftovers
I use MacroDroid to fix these 3 small Android annoyances automatically
Two Linux Distributions I’m Watching Closely in 2026
These two Linux distributions have not yet reached stability
What Is Liquorix Kernel? Should You Use It?
In this jargon buster, we explain what is Liquorix kernel
System76's Rust-based COSMIC desktop for Linux is here — and it's amazing
Most of the Linux distros I usually recommend to people tend to either use GNOME or KDE. Those 2 dominate the space
7 things that must happen for Linux to overtake Windows in 2026
Jokes about "the Year of the Linux Desktop" seem to have been around almost as long as Linux has
Refine 0.7.0 added Hidden Break Reminder Options for GNOME
Refine, the configuration tool for GNOME desktop
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: postmarketOS 25.06 and 25.12
I was pleasantly surprised and impressed with how good the experience with postmarketOS running Phosh has become
This Week in KDE Apps
We kick off the year with everything that's new in the KDE App scene
Forlinx Embedded introduces FET1126Bx-S industrial SoM for edge AI and vision
On the software side, the FET1126Bx-S supports Linux 6.1
New Year, New Reality: GNU/Linux Has Risen to Record High in New Zealand [original]
GNU/Linux share nearly doubling in a year [...] Let's hope for more of the same until the end of this year
PearlOS 13
Release: Pearl Linux OS 13
Gnoppix 26 - Merry Christmas - A Happy New Year from Gnoppix!
"We are more than just an OS we are a movement"
Besgnulinux JWM 3-2 Full, Simple and Core ready to use
Besgnulinux JWM 3-2 version created three ISO images: full, simple and core, according to the different preferences of the users
Linux 6.19-rc4
The 6.19-rc4 kernel prepatch is out for testing.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 4th, 2026
The 273rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 4th, 2026.
Australia in 2026: New High for GNU/Linux [original]
Let's see if that's sustainable this year
GNU/Linux Rises to 5% "Market Share" in Afghanistan [original]
Android also rose, leaving Microsoft in a tough place
today's leftovers
with GNU/Linux focus
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Scientific Publishing, and Standards
FOSS and more
Programming, Databases, Education With Free Software
Development picks
Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers
Web things and Internet
Open Hardware/Modding: FPGA Dev Kit, HackerBox, and More
hardware picks
Kernel Space: Xen and Intel Defective Chips Getting Slower
Linux and more
today's howtos
a mixture of howtos
FreeBSD: Upgrade and Home NAS
some BSD picks
elementary OS 8.1 Released with Wayland Session by Default, ARM64 Support
The elementary OS team released today elementary OS 8.1 as the latest stable version of their Ubuntu-based distribution using the modern Pantheon desktop environment.
IceWM 4.0 Window Manager Brings Smarter Navigation and HiDPI Enhancements
IceWM 4.0 is now available, introducing Alt-Tab improvements, live window previews, faster icon rendering, and better HiDPI support
This Week in Plasma: new year, new accessibility features!
Plasma developers are starting to trickle back from their vacations
Pebble Round 2 Revives the Iconic Smartwatch With Open-Source PebbleOS
Pebble Round 2 revives the iconic smartwatch with a color e-paper display
Recently I decided to try using Xfce as my main desktop environment on my primary tower PC
Recently I decided to try using Xfce as my main desktop environment on my primary tower PC
Archboot Adds COSMIC Desktop as a New Install and Rescue Option
Archboot, a menu-driven Arch Linux installer
KDE Ni! OS – installing packages from source – Plasma Pass
This post will show the NixOS way of adding a custom package and explain the benefits of this approach in the context of system immutability
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
KDE onboarding is good now
I made substantial changes in the KDE Developer Platform documentation over the years
MYIR SoM Leverages Zynq UltraScale+ with Arm and FPGA Integration
Software support includes a ready-to-run Linux 6.6.40 platform based on PetaLinux 2024.2
Tux Machines Has Changed, This Year It'll Turn 22 [original]
Tux Machines is changing and it'll produce more original material, aside from curated news links
Iran's GNU/Linux Usage Measured at All-Time High in 2026 [original]
Protests in the country aside, will it seek technological independence?
GNU/Linux Rising in Egypt [original]
What is the "tech trend" in Egypt? Well, not Microsoft it seems...
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Microsoft Windows Falls to All-Time Low in Cuba This Year [original]
We can suppose that for political reasons more of the same will be seen ahead