Games: Humble Choice, Steam, and DLSS
Humble Choice for January 2026 has a great overall selection of games | GamingOnLinux
The first Humble Choice of 2026 has landed and it seems like overall a rather good selection of games for you to be able to grab. Here we'll list all the games with easy Steam links for more info along with the expected compatibility on Linux / SteamOS.
Valve amended the Steam survey for December 2025 - Linux actually hit another all-time high | GamingOnLinux
Initially Valve's Steam Hardware & Software Survey for December 2025 showed Linux at 3.19%, but they appear to have amended it with a nice boost for Linux. There were a few issues I spotted like languages and such not adding up, but now they do so it appears there's a few corrections that were made to it this month.
NVIDIA announce DLSS 4.5 with Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, plus DLSS Updater gets Linux support | GamingOnLinux
Along with announcing a Native Linux app for GeForce NOW, NVIDIA also revealed the new DLSS 4.5 with Dynamic Multi Frame Generation.