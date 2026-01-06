Web Browsers/Web Servers: Running, Reading, Redoing Sites

There are three main reasons why Artemis is invite-only. The first, and most important, is that by asking people for an invite code I can ensure that the service remains sustainable, both technically and personally. Artemis is a hobby project. I use it every day to follow my favourite websites, and have been doing so for over a year. With that in mind, my goal is not to build something that grows: my goal is to build something that I can use and that others can use, too, should they be interested.