Web Browsers/Web Servers: Running, Reading, Redoing Sites
Kev Quirk ☛ How You Read My Content (The Answers)
Well, quite a lot, actually. It tells me that there’s loads of you fine people reading the content on this site, which is very heart-warming. It also tells me that RSS is by far the main way people consume my content. Which is also fantastic, as I think RSS is very important and should always be a first class citizen when it comes to delivering content to people.
James G ☛ Software maintenance
This had me thinking about how to communicate what “the time required to maintain the software” means in more depth. I thought I could add some colour to what maintenance means in the context of Artemis, the calm web reader I maintain, by way of a few examples. I think of maintenance as work that doesn’t explicitly involve adding new functionality, rather keeping existing features going.
James G ☛ Why Artemis is invite-only
There are three main reasons why Artemis is invite-only. The first, and most important, is that by asking people for an invite code I can ensure that the service remains sustainable, both technically and personally. Artemis is a hobby project. I use it every day to follow my favourite websites, and have been doing so for over a year. With that in mind, my goal is not to build something that grows: my goal is to build something that I can use and that others can use, too, should they be interested.
Bruce Lawson ☛ 2026: Out with the old, in with the new
I’ve also been helping Vivaldi take the fight to Microsoft as a member of the Browser Choice Alliance, and we’re certainly seeing some success, at least in the European Union.