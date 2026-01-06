StarBook Horizon Linux Laptop Now on Sale with 32GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, and Coreboot

Do you waddle the waddle?

The system uses an ESP32-S3 application processor to run user applications alongside the OpenThread stack. It integrates 16MB of flash and 8MB of PSRAM, and provides 2.4GHz Wi-Fi for IP backhaul connectivity.

The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.

Both modules are based on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors featuring a hybrid CPU architecture with performance (P), efficiency (E), and low-power efficiency (LPE) cores, supporting up to 16 cores in total.

The BOXER-8742AI is based on the NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module, which combines a 12-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU with a Blackwell-architecture GPU featuring 1,536 CUDA cores and 64 fifth-generation Tensor Cores.

Dubbed “Anh-Linh”, Manjaro Linux 26.0 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and features the usual Xfce (flagship), GNOME, and KDE Plasma editions, which have been updated to the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 49, and KDE Plasma 6.5 releases.

The GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate brings even more goodies, including a burn-based YOLOX inference element and a YOLOX tensor decoder written in Rust, an audio source separation element based on demuc written in Rust, and a new GIF decoder element written in Rust with looping support.

Featuring a 6061 aluminium chassis with a sand-blasted Pantone 433 finish, StarBook Horizon is powered by an Intel Alder Lake i3-N305 processor with 8 cores, 8 threads, 7W TDP, Intel UHD graphics, and 1.00 GHz clock speed, and features 32 GB 4800MT/s LPDDR5 onboard memory and 2TB Gen3 PCIe M2 2280 SSD storage.

StarBook Horizon Linux Laptop Now on Sale with 32GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, and Coreboot

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 06, 2026



The StarBook Horizon laptop comes with a 13.4-inch LED-backlit display featuring IPS technology, a 2520×1680 resolution at 226 pixels per inch, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 3:2 aspect ratio, 500cd/m² brightness, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and a pre-installed privacy screen protector.

