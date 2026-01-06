news
StarBook Horizon Linux Laptop Now on Sale with 32GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, and Coreboot
Featuring a 6061 aluminium chassis with a sand-blasted Pantone 433 finish, StarBook Horizon is powered by an Intel Alder Lake i3-N305 processor with 8 cores, 8 threads, 7W TDP, Intel UHD graphics, and 1.00 GHz clock speed, and features 32 GB 4800MT/s LPDDR5 onboard memory and 2TB Gen3 PCIe M2 2280 SSD storage.
The StarBook Horizon laptop comes with a 13.4-inch LED-backlit display featuring IPS technology, a 2520×1680 resolution at 226 pixels per inch, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 3:2 aspect ratio, 500cd/m² brightness, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and a pre-installed privacy screen protector.