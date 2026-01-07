news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2026



Quoting: New Dell XPS 14 and 16 Announced, Ubuntu Version Coming This Year —

The tech company retired the XPS branding in last January as part of a marketing revamp of its product lines. Inspiron, Latitude, and Precision devices became “Dell,” “Dell Pro,” and “Dell Pro Max” respectively, while XPS models were re-badged “Dell Premium”.

But you can’t keep a good brand down for long, and so the XPS has returned — with notable design changes in tow.